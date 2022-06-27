Minimally Invasive Surgical Systems Market Growth Rate, Share 2021 Analysis by CAGR, Recent Trends and Forecast to 2028

Emergen Research Logo

Rising prevalence of chronic diseases and increasing preference for reduced hospital stay are among some key factors driving market revenue growth

Minimally Invasive Surgical Systems Market Size – USD 21.98 Billion in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 8.1%, Market Trends – Increasing global geriatric population” — Emergen Research

VANCOUER, BC, CANADA, June 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global minimally invasive surgical systems market size is expected to reach USD 41.16 Billion at a steady CAGR of 8.1% in 2028, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Steady market revenue growth can be attributed to increasing prevalence of chronic diseases such as cardiovascular diseases and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. Chronic diseases account for majority of disabilities and deaths globally. Health expenses on chronic diseases are a major contributor to the USD 3.80 trillion yearly healthcare expenses in the US, with about 50.0% of the American population being diagnosed with a minimum of one chronic disease and the ratio is likely to grow in the future. Surgery is widely used to address various chronic diseases.

Some of the prominent players operating in the market are:

Stryker Corporation, Abbott Laboratories, Medtronic PLC, Boston Scientific Corporation, Johnson & Johnson, OmniGuide Holdings Inc., B. Braun Melsungen AG, Becton, Dickinson and Company, CONMED Corporation, and Hoya Corporation.

Minimally invasive surgical systems market in North America accounted for largest revenue share in 2020 due high adoption of advanced healthcare technologies, rising prevalence of chronic diseases, and high healthcare expenses. In addition, presence of leading companies providing minimally invasive surgical systems in countries in the region is causative of steady market revenue growth.

Some Key Highlights from the Report :

electrosurgical devices find wide usage in various surgical specialties, primarily owing to ability make accurate incisions leading to limited/less blood loss. The major benefit of deploying electrosurgical devices over electrocautery devices is reduction in damage caused to surrounding tissues due to their high precision. Electrosurgical devices use low voltages for incision mode and high voltage for coagulation mode.

Cardiovascular diseases are the foremost cause of mortality worldwide, accounting for about 17.9 million deaths each year. In 2018, around 12.0% of the adult population in the US were diagnosed with cardiovascular disease. Minimally invasive surgical systems in cardiovascular surgeries offer benefits of smaller surgical cuts and scars, decreased infection risk, less pain, and fewer physical limitations.

For instance, patients undergoing traditional cardiac operations are restricted to drive vehicles or lift heavy (over 5 pounds), whereas in case of minimally invasive surgeries there are no such restrictions.

The report highlights the current impact of COVID-19 on the Minimally Invasive Surgical Systems Market along with the latest economic scenario and changing dynamics of the market. It analyzes the impact of the pandemic on market growth and remuneration. The pandemic has changed the economic scenario of the world and has affected several sectors of the market. The report estimates the market for Minimally Invasive Surgical Systems Market according to the impact of COVID-19.

Segments covered in the report:

Emergen Research has segmented the global minimally invasive surgical systems market on the basis of device type, surgery type, end-use, and region:

Device Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Handheld Devices

Cutter Devices

Inflation Devices

Electrosurgical Devices

Monitoring and Visual Devices

Guiding Devices

Auxiliary Devices

Surgery Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Gastrointestinal Surgery

Cardiovascular Surgery

Orthopedic Surgery

Urological Surgery

Cosmetic Surgery

Neurological Surgery

Others

The Global Minimally Invasive Surgical Systems Market report assesses the historical and current data along with a thorough analysis of the market dynamics. The report also sheds light on the significant market growth driving and restraining factors that are anticipated to influence the market growth through the forecast period. The report explores the effects of the pandemic on the market and its key segments and regions. It also offers a forecast estimation of the market growth in a post-COVID-19 scenario.

Geographic Segment Covered in the Report:

The Minimally Invasive Surgical Systems Market provides information about the market area, which is further subdivided into sub-regions and countries/regions. In addition to the market share in each country and sub-region, this chapter of this report also contains information on profit opportunities. This chapter of the report mentions the market share and growth rate of each region, country, and sub-region during the estimated period.

North America (USA and Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France and the rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, and the rest of the Asia Pacific region)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and the rest of Latin America)

Middle East and Africa (GCC and rest of the Middle East and Africa)

