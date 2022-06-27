Solid Waste Management Market Trends, Share, Research Report Study, Regional and Industry Analysis, Forecast to 2027

Emergen Research Logo

Strict government regulations regarding solid waste disposal and increasing industrialization in the emerging economies are driving the demand of the market.

Market Size – USD 1,000.12 billion in 2019, Market Growth - CAGR of 2.4%, Market Trends – Favorable regulatory policies” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, June 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Solid Waste Management Market will be worth USD 1,193.88 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The growth of this market can be attributed to the strict government regulations regarding solid waste disposal. The increasing population growth and the rising amount of waste generated every year are expected to drive the growth of solid waste management solutions. Favorable regulatory policies regarding the proper solid waste disposal, such as carbon tax or direct subsidies, or landfill taxes, is most likely to fuel the demand for solid waste management solutions. Rapid urbanization and industrialization in emerging economies are key factors contributing to the increasing adoption of solid waste management solutions. The growing initiatives of the government to reduce the contamination of water bodies and carbon emissions are most likely to propel the growth of the market over the forecast period. Utilization of the municipal solid waste (MSW) as fuel to generate renewable energy sources through thermal and biological techniques is projected to drive growth opportunities for the future.

The latest and updated research report on the Global Solid Waste Management Market covers a comprehensive overview of the Solid Waste Management market, future economic condition, competitive landscape mapping, supply and demand trends, and production and consumption analysis. The report also covers the influence of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Solid Waste Management market. The pandemic has dynamically affected all aspects of life on a global scale along with drastic changes in the economy and market conditions. The report covers the currently fluctuating market scenario along with present and future assessment of the COVID-19 impact. The report encompasses the historical data, company overview, financial standing, and necessary information about the new and key players of the market.

Some Key Highlights from the Report

In March 2019, Nestle and Veolia entered into a partnership regarding the development of a recycling program. The association is a part of a series of specific initiatives and steps introduced by Nestle to fight plastic pollution.

The Industrial Solid Waste segment held the largest market share of 57.6% in 2019. Rapid industrialization in the emerging economies and rising adoption of renewable sources of energy among the industrial sectors are expected to drive the growth of solid waste management solutions among the industrial sectors.

Processing is forecasted to grow with the fastest CAGR of 3.0% over the forecast period. The scarcity of landfill sites in the populated cities has resulted in the increasing need for solid waste recycling and boosted the segment's growth.

The Plastics segment held the largest market share of Solid Waste Management in 2019 due to the increasing amount of plastic waste generated every year from the packaging sector.

The Asia Pacific region is expected to be the fastest-growing region over the forecast period as the government is continuously implementing strict regulations regarding emission control to reduce the emission of greenhouse gases in the environment.

The report offers a comprehensive overview of the competitive landscape and covers company profiles, production and manufacturing capacity, product portfolio, expansion strategies, and business initiatives such as mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, partnerships, and product launches and brand promotions among others.

Prominent Players Analyzed in the Report:

Covanta Holding Corporation, Hitachi Zosen Corporation, Clean Harbors, Inc, Recology, Cleanaway, Wheelabrator Technologies, Waste Management, Inc., Veolia Environment SA (Veolia), SUEZ, and Advanced Disposal Services, among others.

Furthermore, the report divides the Solid Waste Management market into key segments and sub-segments to offer an analysis of the product type and application spectrum of the industry. It also offers predictions about the segments expected to show significant growth during the projected timeline.

Emergen Research has segmented the global Solid Waste Management Market on the basis of Waste, Treatment, Material, and region:

Waste Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Industrial Solid Waste

Municipal Solid Waste

Treatment Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)



Collection

Processing (Recycling, and Anaerobic Digestion)

Disposal (Landfill & Open Dump and Incineration)

Material Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Plastics

Metals

Paper & Paperboard

Glass

Food

Others

The report offers a comprehensive breakdown of the regional analysis of the market and subsequent country-wise analysis. The regional analysis of the market comprises of production volume information, consumption volume and patterns, revenue, and growth rate for the forecast period of 2020-2027. According to the regional analysis, the market is primarily spread over key geographical regions as follows:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

The report covers key points of the market, including the standards, regulations, and policy changes applied by the government on the industry for the coming years. The report encompasses thorough research carried out by the application of advanced analytical tools such as SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to pinpoint the growth trends and patterns. Factors likely to influence the growth of the market, current trends, opportunities, restraining factors, and business landscape are discussed in-depth in the market study.

Overview of the Solid Waste Management Market Report:

Introduction, Product Scope, Market Overview, and Opportunities

Analysis of the Manufacturers with sales, revenue, and price analysis

Comprehensive analysis of the competitive landscape

Extensive profiling of the key competitors along with their business strategies and market size

Regional analysis of the market along with sales, revenue, market share, and global position

Country-wise analysis of the market along with types, applications, and manufacturing

Strategic recommendations to established players as well as new entrants

In-depth analysis of the risks, restraints, and limitations in the Solid Waste Management industry

