Healthcare Robotics Market Outlook 2022 & Growth By Key Players –Stryker Corporation, Renishaw plc, Aethon Inc, Omnicell

The increasing geriatric population and the growing adoption of innovative medical technology are fueling the market growth.

Market Size – USD 7.34 billion in 2019, Market Growth - CAGR of 21.6%, Market Trends – The rising preference for MISs (minimally invasive surgeries).” — Emergen Research

VANCOUER, BC, CANADA, June 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Healthcare Robotics Market is anticipated to reach USD 34.79 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Emergen Research. The Healthcare Robotics market is forecasted to grow significantly due to the growing demand for improved medical operations and fault free diagnosis and treatment. Rise in investment and awareness from the government for the installation of robots for medical surgeries is also expected to drive the healthcare robotics market's growth in the forecasted period.

Healthcare robots are costly and require technical training to operate healthcare robotics. Moreover, the unwillingness to adopt technological modification is also restraining factors for the healthcare robotics market. The increasing geriatric population and the growing adoption of innovative medical technology are fueling the market growth.

Some of the prominent players operating in the market are:

Stryker Corporation, InTouch Technologies, Inc., Medrobotics Corporation, Intuitive Surgical, Inc., Mazor Robotics Ltd., Zimmer Biomet Robotics, Renishaw plc, Aethon Inc., Hocoma Inc, Omnicell, Inc. and among others.

North America is dominating the healthcare robotics market during the anticipated period due to improved awareness among the patients towards the effectiveness of innovative technologies, which covers the route for enormous potential growth in this region. The market is projected to grow at a more pace in the future, primarily due to the high primary medical investment levels.

Some Key Highlights from the Report :

The surgical robots segment dominated the healthcare robotics market in terms of revenue is projected to grow with a CAGR of 21.8%. These robots are operated by surgeons, which allow surgeons to complete the operations precisely. With improved visualization, it can function more accurately to treat patients, which is a significant factor in the market's growth.

The mobile segment dominated the healthcare robotics market in terms of portability, with a share of 58.6% in 2019. The fixed segment will experience stable growth over the anticipated period. Currently, the aged population is suffering from various chronic diseases, which is driving the segment growth.

The neurosurgery segment is projected to account for the highest CAGR throughout the anticipated timeframe, owing to the growing accuracy and enhanced quality of therapeutic robots, which have stimulated robots' usage in neurosurgery and is expected to grow the neurosurgical robots segment.

In the current era, several neurological disorders are rising among the aged population and young people, which is also propelling the neurosurgical robot market. The orthopedics surgery segment will witness stable growth due to growing injuries in accidents and benefits of orthopedic surgical robots like knee replacement, after knee surgery, and joint replacement.

The report highlights the current impact of COVID-19 on the Healthcare Robotics Market along with the latest economic scenario and changing dynamics of the market. It analyzes the impact of the pandemic on market growth and remuneration. The pandemic has changed the economic scenario of the world and has affected several sectors of the market. The report estimates the market for Healthcare Robotics Market according to the impact of COVID-19.

Segments covered in the report:

Emergen Research has segmented the global healthcare robotics market based on type, application, portability, end-use industry, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Laparoscopy Robotic Systems

Noninvasive Radiosurgery Robots

Emergency response robotic systems

Hospital and Pharmacy Robots

Rehabilitation Robots

Neurosurgical Robotic Systems

Noninvasive Radiosurgery Robots

Surgical Robots

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Neurosurgery

Orthopedic Surgery

Cardiology

Laparoscopy

Pharmacy Applications

Others

The Global Healthcare Robotics Market report assesses the historical and current data along with a thorough analysis of the market dynamics. The report also sheds light on the significant market growth driving and restraining factors that are anticipated to influence the market growth through the forecast period. The report explores the effects of the pandemic on the market and its key segments and regions. It also offers a forecast estimation of the market growth in a post-COVID-19 scenario.

Geographic Segment Covered in the Report:

The Healthcare Robotics Market provides information about the market area, which is further subdivided into sub-regions and countries/regions. In addition to the market share in each country and sub-region, this chapter of this report also contains information on profit opportunities. This chapter of the report mentions the market share and growth rate of each region, country, and sub-region during the estimated period.

North America (USA and Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France and the rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, and the rest of the Asia Pacific region)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and the rest of Latin America)

Middle East and Africa (GCC and rest of the Middle East and Africa)

About us :

Emergen Research is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Types, and Energy.