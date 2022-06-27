Advanced Wound Care Market for Healthcare Industry Worth USD 20.42 Billion by 2027, Exclusive Report by Emergen Research

Emergen Research Logo

Market Size – USD 9.72 billion in 2019, Advanced Wound Care Market Growth - CAGR of 9.7%, Advanced Wound Care Industry trends – Rising geriatric population.

The growth of the market is driven by the increasing incidences of diabetes and its prevalence and increasing wound ulcer prevalence. ” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, June 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Advanced Wound Care Market is expected to reach USD 20.42 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Emergen Research. The market is primarily driven by increasing diabetes incidence and prevalence, increasing geriatric population, increasing wound ulcer prevalence, advancing technology in advanced wound care products, increased funding for wound care research, and increasing awareness programs on wound management. The rising geriatric population base at high risk of chronic wounds will support the demand for advanced wound care products. The rising pool of patients suffering from chronic injuries causes significant cost burdens on healthcare systems worldwide. It is predicted that the existing and rising cost burden of these chronic wounds will drive investment in advanced wound care technology that will have a significant positive impact on the growth of the industry. However, prohibitive costs of the market products, which often undermine the affordability of treatment, will, in the foreseeable future, hinder industry growth. Impaired or delayed healing of the wound in chronic diseases, as well as after surgical procedures, poses a serious threat to patients and puts them at risk of infection, amputation, and death.

The Advanced Wound Care Market research report is a comprehensive and vital document encompassing business strategies, qualitative and quantitative analysis, and emerging trends of the global Advanced Wound Care market. The report offers in-depth research and assessment of the key elements of the global Advanced Wound Care market. The research analysts have formulated this report through thorough primary and secondary research with a detailed analysis of the drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to provide a panoramic view of the Advanced Wound Care market.

Some Key Highlights from the Report

The large proportion of surgical wounds in the wound type segment can be attributed to the increasing incidence of diabetic foot ulcers & pressure ulcers and post-operative surgical wounds. Surgical wounds extend the stay of the hospital, cause an enormous economic burden, and significantly impair the quality of life. The increasing number of surgeries due to trauma, accidents, and increasing chronic disease prevalence will boost the market over the forecast period.

Increasing hospital admissions due to chronic and increased incidence of hospital-acquired pressure ulcers are key market drivers for this end-user segment's growth. Furthermore, extended hospital stays of diabetes patients in this end-user segment further increases the demand for advanced wound care products.

The market for moist wound therapy is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.5% during the forecast period. Factors that drive this segment's growth include the increasing incidence of diabetes-associated ulcers and increased demand for innovative and advanced wound dressings to treat such wounds.

The market for North America is expected to hold the largest market share in the year 2019. The regional demand will be driven by the high and rising prevalence of chronic and acute wounds and an increasing number of surgeries. In addition, high awareness and adoption of advanced wound care devices will propel regional growth.

The researchers have considered all the factors influencing the growth of the Advanced Wound Care market on the global and regional scale. The report considers the COVID-19 pandemic as one of the key influencing factors of the Advanced Wound Care market. The pandemic has disrupted the supply chains and economic scenario of the market and has hindered the growth of the market. The report discusses in detail the overall impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Advanced Wound Care market and its key segments. The report also offers a current and future impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the market.

Major Players/Manufacturers profiled in the report are:

Smith & Nephew, Mölnlycke Health Care, B. Braun, ConvaTec Group, Coloplast, Integra LifeSciences, 3M, Cardinal Health, and Lohmann & Rauscher, among others.

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented into the global Advanced Wound Care Market on the basis of product type, wound type, end-user, and region:

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Moist Wound Dressings

Foam

Hydrocolloid

Film

Alginate

Hydrogel

Collagen

Wound Therapy Devices

Pressure Relief Devices

Negative Pressure Wound Therapy Systems

Hyperbaric Oxygen Equipment

Electrical Stimulation Devices

Other Wound Therapy Devices

Active Wound Care

Artificial Skin and Substitutes

Autografts

Wound Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Surgical Wounds

Ulcers

Burns

Traumatic Wounds

Others

End-User Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Home Care Settings

Hospitals and Clinics

Others

The Global Advanced Wound Care Market is further analyzed across the key geographical locations where the market has expanded to a significant size. The key region analyzed are North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. The report offers a country-wise analysis to provide a comprehensive analysis of the Advanced Wound Care market in terms of production and consumption patterns, supply and demand ratio, import/export, revenue contribution, trends, and presence of prominent players in each region.

Regional Analysis Covers:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

The report offers insightful information about the market dynamics of the Advanced Wound Care market. It offers SWOT analysis, PESTEL analysis, and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to present a better understanding of the Advanced Wound Care market, competitive landscape, factors affecting it, and to predict the growth of the industry. It also offers the impact of various market factors along with the effects of the regulatory framework on the growth of the Advanced Wound Care market.

Key Benefits of the Report:

Comprehensive analysis of the competitive scenario and its changing dynamics

Analytical data with detailed SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis

In-depth 8 year analysis of the Global Advanced Wound Care Market

Critical assessment of the key market segments

Comprehensive analysis of the drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities

Detailed regional analysis and extensive company profiling

Extensive assessment of current and emerging trends of the market

