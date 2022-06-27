Industrial air compressor Market Trends 2030 – High demand from the Asia Pacific region | Reports and Data

Rising demand for high-efficiency air compressors for critical industrial operations is driving industrial air compressor market revenue growth

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, June 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global industrial air compressor market size is expected to reach USD 53.88 Billion in 2030 and register a revenue CAGR of 4.4% over the forecast period, according to the latest report by Reports and Data. Increasing investments in energy-efficient technologies for use in various industrial operations is driving industrial air compressor market revenue growth.

Industrial air compressors are powerful and highly efficient compressors that produce power of over 100 Pound-Force Per Square Inch (PSI) and 200 Horsepower (HP). These compressors consist of powerful motors and sturdy components, thereby enabling them to operate at much higher-pressure levels than other commercially used compressors. Air compressors used for industrial applications include centrifugal, scroll, and turbo air compressors, which perform several critical industrial tasks, such as powering pneumatic tools in manufacturing plants, to support critical operations in oil fields.

Rising demand for efficient manufacturing infrastructure is one of the crucial factors driving market revenue growth. Manufacturers worldwide are adopting new and advanced technologies to improve industrial operations and efficiently manage them.

The basic objective of this report is to deliver details pertaining to the growth of this market, with respect to the rising demand from various sectors. The market report comprises an in-depth study of the current trends, growth opportunities, sectors likely to depict high growth prospects, industry drivers, and more, that would help shareholders undertake major decisions.

This report also focuses on the industrial air compressor Market size with respect to the volume and value – at the regional, company, and worldwide levels. Market strategies are undertaken, with regard to the current and future industry scenarios have also been enlisted in the study.

Market Overview:

Manufacturing industries are those that work with goods, materials, or substances to create new things. Physical, chemical, or mechanical transformations are possible. Manufacturers frequently have plants, mills, or factories that generate consumer items. In the production process, machines and equipment are commonly employed. Although items can be made by hand in some instances. Baked foods, homemade jewelry, and other handicrafts and art are examples of this.

Food, beverage, tobacco, textiles, apparel, leather, paper, oil and coal, plastics and rubbers, metal, equipment, computers and electronics, transportation, furniture, and others are all major manufacturing businesses.

The global industrial air compressor Market Industry report also delivers massive details pertaining to the information regarding the industry – these are inclusive of important facts and figures, the latest developments, and expert ideas. The study provides a complete assessment of the summary of this business sphere, is inclusive of the evaluation of the present scenario as well as the growth factors. In addition, the assessment includes details about the present market trends as well as industry growth rate, industry revenues, market projections, top companies, market revenue, industry sales, suppliers, and sales statistics.

Some Key Highlights From the Report

On February 15, 2022, M.R. Organization, which is based in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, India announced to acquire StandardAir, a U.K.-based supplier of air compressor parts. Both companies supply air compressor parts to all major companies worldwide. While M.R. Organization caters across 72 countries, whereas StandardAir caters to all major air compressor brands across Europe and the Middle East. In addition, this acquisition enhances M.R. Organization’s presence in entire Europe, which is one of the crucial markets for expansion of the company.

The centrifugal air compressors segment accounted for largest revenue share in 2021. Increasing applications in oil refineries, paper & pulp industry, and chemical & other processing plants is one of the crucial factors driving growth of this segment. Compressed air is supplied by centrifugal air compressors to various manufacturing processes in industrial plants. These compressors are used in all types of industrial manufacturing, but they are most commonly found in large-scale manufacturing plants and refineries. They have fewer parts, require less maintenance, and have higher capacities per square foot, making them a reliable source of compressed air that is free of oil.

The oil-free technology segment accounted for largest revenue share in 2021. Compressed air is utilized in various industrial operations, therefore presence of a single drop of oil can cause serious damage to equipment as well as overall industrial operations. Moreover, governments in various countries have developed stringent industrial emission norms, which in turn, have boosted adoption of oil-free technology-enabled compressors among industry professionals. These compressor systems can achieve ISO 8573-1 Class Zero-emission norms. Moreover, by employing technologies such as scroll, water injected screw, 2 stages dry screw, and others, these compressors act as the perfect solution for industries that aim to achieve zero emissions.

The air-cooled air compressors segment accounted for largest revenue share in 2021. In air-cooled air compressors, water cooler present requires minimum maintenance, which in turn, significantly reduces chances of equipment downtime. Additionally, it requires minimum investment for installation and incurs less maintenance cost as compared to its alternatives.

The food & beverages segment accounted for largest revenue share in 2021. In the food & beverages industry, compressed air is utilized in a wide variety of applications. For instance, in the beverage industry, compressed air is utilized during fermentation when producing wine or beer and aids in increasing oxygen levels that help the bacteria to easily complete fermentation process. In addition, compressed air produces ozone gas that is utilized to sterilize water. Ozone acts as an oxidizing agent, thereby removes undesirable compounds, such as iron or magnesium, from water.

The Asia Pacific market accounted for largest revenue share in 2021. Increasing investments in coal mining activities and oil refineries is one of the crucial factors driving market growth. China is expected to lead regional demand due to presence of prominent market participants such as DHH Screw Compressor Company, Denair Energy Saving Technology (Shanghai) PLC, and many others. In addition, rising support from government to promote more energy-efficient technologies has boosted growth of the market.

Top Players in the Global industrial air compressor Market:

Siemens Energy, General Electric, Atlas Copco, Ingersoll Rand, BOGE Compressed Air Systems GmbH & Co. KG, Doosan Portable Power, Fusheng Co., Ltd., Gardner Denver, Sulzer Ltd., and Hanbell Precise Machinery Co., Ltd.

industrial air compressor Market Segmentation:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

Rotary Air Compressors

Reciprocating Air Compressors

Centrifugal Air Compressors

Lubrication Method Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

Oil-Lubrication

Oil-Free Technology

Pressure Lubricated

Cooling Method Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

Air-Cooled Air Compressors

Water-Cooled Air Compressors

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

Oil & Gas

Food & Beverages

Manufacturing

Healthcare

Power Generation

Construction & Mining

Others

Global industrial air compressor Market Report: Regional Segmentation

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

U.K.

Italy

France

BENELUX

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

U.A.E.

South Africa

Rest of MEA

