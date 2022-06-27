(Video) Resistance Units Activities Against Raisi’s Visit to North Khorasan

Resistance Units broadcast anti-regime chants over a public announcement system in various cities, such as Mashhad, Kermanshah, Rasht, and Sabzevar on Thursday, June 23rd. They broadcast slogans such as “Overthrow”, “Death to Khamenei, hail to Rajavi”, ” Iranians are vigilant and hate the Shah and mullahs”, and “Neither we want the Shah, nor the mullahs” at 2:30 pm local time on Hanalei Street in Mashhad. On23 of June the Resistance Units projected large images (20 meters in diameter) of Mr. Massoud Rajavi, Leader of the Iranian Resistance, and Mrs. Maryam Rajavi, President-elect of the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI), on Nour Blvd. in Tehran. In Tehran, Kerman, Rasht, and more cities the resistance units aired excerpts from speeches delivered by Mr. Rajavi and Mrs. Maryam Rajavi, President-elect of the Iranian opposition coalition National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI). These campaigns coincide with the Resistance Units ramping up their anti-regime activities across the country. In one notable case, the Resistance Units took over thousands of security cameras and servers of Tehran Municipality in May.

Resistance Units broadcast anti-regime chants over a public announcement system in various cities, such as Mashhad, Kermanshah, Rasht, and Sabzevar on Thursday, June 23rd.They broadcast slogans such as "Overthrow", "Death to Khamenei, hail to Rajavi", " Iranians are vigilant and hate the Shah and mullahs", and "Neither we want the Shah, nor the mullahs" at 2:30 pm local time on Hanalei Street in Mashhad;They broadcast slogans such as "Death to Khamenei, Raisi, damned be Khomeini" at 11:30 in the Rouz Azadi Bazaar in Kermanshah;They broadcast slogans such as "Death to Khamenei, hail to Rajavi", "Death to Khamenei, Raisi, damned be Khomeini", and "Raisi, Raisi, you are the 1988 murderer" at 15:20 in Rasht Municipality Square before the 'Melli' Library;They broadcast slogans such as "Overthrow", "Death to Khamenei, hail to Rajavi", "Neither the crown nor the turban, mullahs' time is over", "Death to Khamenei, Raisi, damned be Khomeini", "Raisi, Raisi, you are the 1988 murderer" at 3:45 pm in Sabzevar, next to Sarbedaran Square.On Thursday, June 23rd, simultaneous with the Raisi's visit to North Khorasan, Resistance Units in Bojnourd distributed leaflets and slogans against him. The leaflets read: "1988 Executioner! Shame on you", "North Khorasan is not a place for executioners – (signed by) supporters of the MEK".On the same day, Resistance Units in Tehran and Khorramabad posted pictures of Mrs. Maryam Rajavi, President-elect of the Resistance, in different parts of the two cities.In continuation of the anti-repression campaign, last evening, at 21:40 local time, the Resistance Units projected large images (20 meters in diameter) of Mr. Massoud Rajavi , Leader of the Iranian Resistance, and Mrs. Maryam Rajavi, President-elect of the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI) , in Nour Blvd. in Tehran.Members of Resistance Units, an expanding network of brave and resilient Iranians associated with the opposition People's Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI/MEK) , are escalating their ongoing campaign of measures aimed at weakening the regime's crackdown across the country.In recent days, the Resistance Units carried out activities in several cities, including Tehran, Mashhad, Rasht, Sabzevar, and Isfahan.In Rasht, one of the country's main northern cities with a large population, anti-regime slogans were aired in public on June 23:"Death to Khamenei, hail to Rajavi!" respectively referring to regime Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei and Iranian Resistance leader Massoud Rajavi."Death to Khamenei-Raisi!" another slogan read, referring to the regime's supreme leader and regime President Ebrahim Raisi."Khomeini be damned!" referring to the regime's first supreme leader Ruhollah Khomeini.The slogans also called Raisi "the butcher of 1988," referring to the pivotal role he played in the massacre of more than 30,000 political prisoners in 1988.In Sabzevar, the resistance units aired excerpts from speeches delivered by Mr. Rajavi and Mrs. Maryam Rajavi, President-elect of the Iranian opposition coalition National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI).In addition to anti-regime slogans, the Resistance Units aired slogans that reflect the Iranian people's desire to overthrow the mullahs' rule and not return to the dictatorship of the Shah: "Neither the Shah nor the turban, the mullahs are running out of time."In Bojnurd, the Resistance Units aired anti-regime slogans at a public park on June 10, 2022, including slogans against Khamenei, Raisi, and the mullahs' rule in its entirety.The Resistance Units called for accountability of the perpetrators of the 1988 massacre and made it clear that Iran's people don't want to return to the Shah dictatorship.On June 12, Resistance Units projected large pictures of Massoud and Maryam Rajavi in Isfahan's Zayandeh Rud Bus Terminal, one of the crowded parts of the city.In Tehran, the Resistance Units projected the images of Resistance leaders in Tehran's Kianshahr district, Azadegan Blvd.These campaigns coincide with the Resistance Units ramping up their anti-regime activities across the country. In one notable case, the Resistance Units took over thousands of security cameras and servers of Tehran Municipality in May.Regime authorities are still struggling to bring back their systems online and have mostly lost control of their spying and surveillance apparatus.

