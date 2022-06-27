Foundation stone was laid for “Istisu” mineral water plant in Kalbajar

A groundbreaking ceremony for the “Istisu” mineral water plant was held in Kalbajar on 26 June.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev attended the ceremony.

The Head of the President’s Administrative Services Department, Ramin Guluzade, informed the President of the work to be done.

The plan was to build lines for the production of both glass and plastic bottles at the plant. The plant will produce 327,000 bottles of mineral water per day and 95 million bottles per year. As for the water source, a new well was drilled at a depth of 200 meters. The temperature at the outlet is 60-65 degrees.

President Ilham Aliyev laid the foundation for the “Istisu” mineral water plant in Kalbajar.

Water of the “Istisu” spring used to be distinguished by its chemical composition and physical properties. Laboratory tests have shown that a liter of water with a mineral content of 6.7 grams is rich in lithium, bromine, iodine, arsenic, phosphorus, zinc, copper, nickel, magnesium, iron and other chemicals. Water from these springs was used in the treatment of gastrointestinal tract, liver, gallbladder and other diseases.

According to statistics, 33 percent of the total mineral water reserves in Azerbaijan are located in Kalbajar and Lachin districts. The daily water reserve in these districts is ,7393 cubic meters, of which Lachin accounts for 42 and Kalbajar for 5 percent.