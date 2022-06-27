Ilham Aliyev received OIC Secretary General

AZERBAIJAN, June 27 - President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has received Secretary General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Hissein Ibrahim Taha.

President Ilham Aliyev noted that cooperation with Muslim countries held a special place in Azerbaijan's foreign policy priorities, adding that this cooperation had been successfully carried out both bilaterally and within the framework of international organizations. Emphasizing that Azerbaijan’s fruitful cooperation with the OIC, the head of state noted that the country is actively involved in strengthening Islamic solidarity.

President Ilham Aliyev said that Azerbaijan also closely cooperated with many Muslim countries that were members of the Non-Aligned Movement. In this regard, the President noted with satisfaction that a Parliamentary Network of the Non-Aligned Movement would be established in Baku these days.

President Ilham Aliyev praised the Organization of Islamic Cooperation's support for Azerbaijan's just cause and territorial integrity both during the second Karabakh war and in the post-war period. Noting that Azerbaijan’s historical and cultural sites, including mosques, had been savagely destroyed by Armenians during the years of occupation, the head of state described it as a cultural genocide against the people of Azerbaijan and an insult to all Muslim countries.

The President of Azerbaijan spoke about the large-scale restoration and reconstruction projects being carried out in the liberated territories, as well as the work done to restore religious sites.

The Secretary General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation said he was pleased with his visit to Azerbaijan. Hissein Ibrahim Taha described

Azerbaijan as a very important country for the OIC and praised the activities of the head of state as a leader. He added that the OIC was working hard to promote President Ilham Aliyev's position on strengthening solidarity among member countries worldwide.

President Ilham Aliyev highlighted the contribution of the Baku Process to intercultural dialogue, which is also recognized by the United Nations and is a manifestation of joint cooperation between the Organization of Islamic Cooperation and the Council of Europe.

The sides stressed the importance of solidarity between member countries of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation and exchanged views on the prospects for cooperation. They noted that Islamophobia was on the rise in some regions of the world and emphasized the importance of joint action to prevent it.