Top Cheese Brands and Companies Overview 2022

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, June 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Top Cheese Brands and Companies 2022 by IMARC Group

Cheese refers to a highly nutritious dairy product prepared by coagulating the protein casein in milk. It is found in numerous textures, colors, aromas, and tastes. The distinctions between the taste and texture of cheese are determined by the origin of milk, pasteurization, bacteria, butterfat, mold, protein, etc. Cheese has a longer shelf-life than milk and various other dairy products. It comprises of proteins, calcium, phosphorus, fats, and other vital nutrients. Besides this, cheese is widely available in several forms, including slices, cubes, shredded, blocks, spreads, etc.

The global cheese market reached a value of US$ 77.6 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 113.3 Billion by 2027, exhibiting at a CAGR of 6.31% during 2022-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.

Some of the Top Cheese Manufacturing Companies in World 2022 being:

• Lactalis Group

• Fonterra

• Friesland Campina

• Dairy Farmers of America

• Arla Foods

• SAVENCIA SA

The expanding food industry and the growing consumption of fast-food items, particularly among the Millennial population, are primarily driving the cheese market. Moreover, numerous key manufacturers are introducing a wide range of novel product variants, including processed cream cheese in jars, cheese slices, cheddar cheese in tubs and cans, etc., to expand their customer base, which is further augmenting the market growth. In addition to this, the rising sales of cheese via online retail channels, which offer a hassle-free shopping experience, accessible payment gateways, and several discounts to customers, are also acting as significant growth-inducing factors. Furthermore, the launch of organic and clean-labeled product variants is anticipated to bolster the cheese market over the forecasted period.

