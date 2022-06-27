CCTIP Offers Web3.0 Giveaway Tool for the Future
It’s specially designed for crypto projects & communities to drive user engagement & traffic to grow their business successfullySAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, USA, June 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CCTIP, a fast-rising one-stop-shop crypto wallet, is launching a first-of-its-kind giveaway tool targeted at the crypto space. The newly launched tool, duly named CCTIP Giveaway Tool, would enable users to create giveaways with their own rules and regulations.This tool will allow easy and seamless creation of crypto giveaways for platform tokens, non-fungible tokens (NFTs), and whitelist (WL) spots in exchange for verifiable social tasks.
Crypto giveaways have become the norm for new startups to reward their community members, appreciate their support, build brand awareness among new followers, and, most importantly, market their brands.
However, crypto startups usually struggle with several issues, including the selection of winners, struggles with rewards, the distribution system, guaranteeing a fair draw, and verifying social media compatibility. To address these, CCTIP’s latest giveaway tool was launched.
CCTIP’s Latest Solution to the Rescue
Web3 or the decentralised internet is a new iteration of the world-wide web. The budding industry is powered by blockchain technology and leans towards decentralisation of resources and token-based economics.
Making its first appearance in early 2014, the decentralised internet has seen exponential growth in the last eight years while attracting ground-breaking developments. Interests in Web3 have continued to grow.
A report by Consensys notes that over 200 million unique wallet addresses interacted with the industry in 2021. Despite this, Web3 is still in its infantile stage and has not hit mainstream adoption. Solutions like CCTIP aim to change this narrative.
The main drive for the rollout of the CCTIP Giveaway Tool is to foster the growth of Web3 projects, users, KOLs, and communities to hit their targets effortlessly.
This tool comes with an automatic task verification system that allows the giveaway creator to duly verify that all users are following the preset rules of engagement. As a result, the giveaway creator can ensure that participants do not try to manipulate the system by using bots or engaging in other unpalatable practices.
Aside from this, the CCTIP Giveaway Tool comes with a set of key features, including a sophisticated and fair algorithm which ensures that all draws are verified and back-tested. Each participant is given a Participant ID (PID) and assigned a random number. The algorithm duly runs a computation system that selects the winning PIDs while ensuring that the number is randomly selected.
Also, CCTIP Giveaway Tool is platform-agnostic. The tool can be customised to function and pool results depending on the social media platform chosen for running the giveaway session. For instance, if you intend to create a giveaway for community building, CCTIP Giveaway Tool is well-suited for directing users to engage your social media pages, like and retweet, and carry out several other required tasks.
Meanwhile, the CCTIP Giveaway Tool will be concurrently monitoring the task progress of each user by requiring sign-in access to their social platforms to ensure only those who participated are selected.
Regarding reward distribution, CCTIP Giveaway Tool offers a flexible solution. Giveaway creators can easily automate prize distribution to the selected winners once the draw is concluded. If you are more hands-on, the tool allows you to distribute the prize manually. This allows you to customise the giveaway to your specific needs.
The CCTIP Giveaway Tool is robust and optimises multiple draw methods for your specific crypto needs. This includes manual, timed, instant, and goal-based methods. Only community members who actively participate in the draw stand a chance to win the prizes.
The CCTIP Giveaway Tool is currently available for Twitter, Discord, and Telegram, with more social media platforms to be integrated in the coming months. Crypto giveaway creators can organically grow their social media engagements by using this all-inclusive platform.
About CCTIP
CCTIP is a one-stop shop for everything crypto. The platform offers a digital storage facility that allows users to secure, exchange, and simultaneously grow their crypto holdings. CCTIP is also a great place for creators and developers in the Web3 space to leverage its industry-leading bot features to build their crypto economy. These bots can manage social media networks and tip users for continued engagement with a platform.
The platform operates as a social wallet, with integrated bots that allow individuals and businesses to interact with the crypto space simply and seamlessly. CCTIP offers aggregation tools for CEX and DEX protocols, allowing users to exchange tokens while selecting the best route to employ.
