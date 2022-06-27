Diabetic Retinopathy Market Size is expected to Reach USD 14.95 Billion in 2028

Diabetic retinopathy damages the blood vessels within the retinal tissue, causing them to leak fluid and distort vision.

NEW YORK, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, June 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global diabetic retinopathy market size is expected to reach USD by 14.95 Billion 2028 at a CAGR of 7.10%, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Rising prevalence of chronic conditions such as diabetes, increasing cases of diabetic retinopathy among diabetic patients, and growing preferences for technologically advanced and minimally invasive procedures are among the major factors responsible for the growth of the global diabetic retinopathy market in the upcoming years. Booming geriatric population worldwide and their growing susceptibility to chronic diseases such as diabetes, cardiovascular disorders, and sleep disorders further boost market growth to a significant extent.

Diabetic retinopathy is a severe medical condition in which diabetes affects the eyes. The principal cause of diabetic retinopathy is damage to the blood vessels of the light-sensitive tissue of the retina. The most common symptoms of this condition include blurred vision, fluctuating vision, dark or empty areas in the vision, impaired color vision, and vision loss. Excessive amount of sugar in blood leads to the blockage of the tiny blood vessels of the retina and hamper blood supply. Mild-to-moderate cases of diabetic retinopathy may be treated with the help of effective diabetes management; however, advanced cases require laser treatment or surgical procedures.

Competitive Landscape:

The key players in the market are focusing on developing new strategies such as mergers and acquisition, joint ventures, new product launches, agreements, and partnerships to retain their market position and expand their product base.

Leading companies operating in the market and profiled in the report include:

Bayer AG

Pfizer Inc

Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc

Novartis AG

Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc

Abbott Laboratories Ltd

Alimera Sciences Inc

AmPio Pharmaceuticals Inc

Bausch & Lomb Inc

Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH

iCo Therapeutics Inc

Lupin Ltd

PAREXEL International Corp

Quark Pharmaceuticals Inc

Thrombogenic NV

Vitreoretinal Technologies Inc

Some Key Highlights in the Report:

Non-proliferative diabetic retinopathy segment is projected to register the highest CAGR of 7.5% over the forecast period. Rising prevalence of non-proliferative diabetic retinopathy among diabetic patients is one of the most vital factors driving this segment’s growth.

On the basis of management, the anti-VEGF segment dominated tin terms of revenue in 2020. The segment is expected to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period, owing to increasing applications of anti-VEGF drugs including Eylea, Lucentis, Avastin, and Macugen in the treatment of mild-to-moderate cases of diabetic retinopathy is one of the key factors accountable for the growth of this segment.

Among the various distribution channels, the hospitals segment held the largest revenue share in the global diabetic retinopathy market in 2020. Increasing availability of diagnostic instruments in hospitals and pharmacies worldwide and growing number of treatment procedures for diabetic retinopathy bolster the growth of this segment.

The North America diabetic retinopathy market is the most dominant regional market in terms of revenue. Growing prevalence of diabetes, increasing use of anti-VEGF drugs including Avastin, Eylea, and Lucentis for diabetic retinopathy, rising patient awareness, and the presence of state-of-the-art healthcare infrastructure in North America are the primary factors accountable for the regional market growth. The Asia Pacific market is the fastest-growing regional market and is expected to display a robust CAGR of 8.3% over the forecast period.

For the purpose of this report, the global diabetic retinopathy market is segmented on the basis of type, disease form, management, distribution channel, and region:

Type (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020-2028)

Mild

Moderate

Severe

Disease Form (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020-2028)

Proliferative diabetic retinopathy

Non-proliferative diabetic retinopathy

Management (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020-2028)

Anti-VEGF

Intraocular steroid injection

Laser surgery

Vitrectomy

Distribution channel (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020-2028)

Eye clinics

Hospitals

Retail pharmacies

Online pharmacies

Ambulatory surgical centers

Other

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020-2028)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

