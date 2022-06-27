Polyvinylidene Fluoride (PVDF) Market to Reach USD 1,433.5 Million in 2028 | Solvay S.A., Arkema, SABIC, 3M, Dyneon GmbH

Emergen Research Logo

Polyvinylidene Fluoride (PVDF) Market Size – USD 856.5 Million in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 6.6%, Market Trends – Increased demand from oil & gas industries ” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, June 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Polyvinylidene Fluoride (PVDF) market size is expected to reach USD 1,433.5 Million at a steady CAGR of 6.6% in 2028, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. High demand for PVDF from various end-use industries such as electrical, chemical processing, and construction is driving market revenue growth to a significant extent over the forecast period. Robust performance and increasing adoption of PVDF in a range of applications is expected to continue to fuel revenue growth of the market going ahead.

PVDF market revenue growth is driven by increase in demand for lithium-ion batteries due to advantages and characteristics of PVDF and increasing application scope

Rising investment by major players in R&D of PVDF to explore further scope of applications due to good radiation resistance and abrasion resistance, as well as due to the fact that the material is melt processable is a key factor expected to support market growth going ahead. Products made from PVDF offer resistance to algae and microbial growth. It also resists smoke and fire, damage from ozone exposure, and is naturally unaffected by UV degradation that most plastics are susceptible to. These factors contributing significantly to rising demand for PVDF and the trend is expected to continue going forward.

One of the major applications of PVDF is architectural coatings. PVDF is applied to metals such as aluminum and steel to provides weather-resistance and decorative coating for residential and commercial buildings. It is used for electrical insulation despite high dielectric constant, and in chemical process industry. PVDF also displays piezoelectric properties, which means it is capable of responding to electrical or magnetic fields. However, volatile raw material prices and health concerns due to PVDF is expected to hamper growth of the market to some extent.

The major manufacturers covered in this report:

Solvay S.A., Arkema, SABIC, 3M, Kureha Corporation, Daikin Industries Ltd., Shanghai Ofluorine Chemical Technology Co. Ltd., Dyneon GmbH, Quadrant Engineering Plastics Products Inc., and Zhuzhou Hongda Polymer Materials Co. Ltd

Segments Covered in this report are:

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Pipes and Fittings

Wires and Semiconductor Processing

Films and Sheets

Membranes

Coatings

Li-ion Batteries

Other Applications

End-use Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Electrical and Electronics

Oil and Gas

Automotive Processing

Building and Construction

Chemical Processing

Aerospace and Defense

Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

U.K.

France

Spain

BENELUX

Switzerland

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Israel

Rest Of MEA

Table of Contents:

Report Overview: It includes the objectives and scope of the study and gives highlights of key market segments and players covered. It also includes years considered for the research study.

Executive Summary: It covers industry trends with high focus on market use cases and top market trends, market size by regions, and global market size. It also covers market share and growth rate by regions.

Key Players: Here, the report concentrates on mergers and acquisitions, expansions, analysis of key players, establishment date of companies, and areas served, manufacturing base, and revenue of key players.

Breakdown by Product and Application: This section provides details about market size by product and application.

Regional Analysis: All of the regions and countries analyzed in the report are studied on the basis of market size by product and application, key players, and market forecast.

Profiles of International Players: Here, players are evaluated on the basis of their gross margin, price, sales, revenue, business, products, and other company details.

Market Dynamics: It includes supply chain analysis, analysis of regional marketing, challenges, opportunities, and drivers analyzed in the report.

Appendix: It includes details about research and methodology approach, research methodology, data sources, authors of the study, and a disclaimer.

Key Questions Answered

What is the impact of COVID-19 on the global Polyvinylidene Fluoride (PVDF) Market?

What are the top strategies that companies adopting in Polyvinylidene Fluoride (PVDF) Market?

What are the challenges faced by SME’s and prominent vendors in Polyvinylidene Fluoride (PVDF) Market?

Which region has the highest investments in Polyvinylidene Fluoride (PVDF) Market?

What are the latest research and activities in Polyvinylidene Fluoride (PVDF) Market?

Who are the prominent players in Polyvinylidene Fluoride (PVDF) Market?

What is the potential of the Polyvinylidene Fluoride (PVDF) Market?

