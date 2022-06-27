RFID Market Demand, Overview, Size, Trend, and Key Players Names: Alien Technologies, TIBCO Software, Inc., Impinj, Inc

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, June 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Summary of the Report

Global RFID Market, by Product (Middleware, RFID Tags, and RFID Readers), by Tag Type (Passive Tags and Active Tags), by Frequency (Ultra, Low, and High), by Applications (Manufacturing, Retail, Transport & Logistics, Healthcare, Government, Agriculture, and Financial Services), and by Geography (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa)

Overview

An RFID-enabled tag can be placed on the windshield of a vehicle to manage access to a parking garage. The tag will activate a fixed reader that raises an arm that allows the driver to enter the parking garage. Anyone without an authorized tag, or who hasn't paid their parking fee in the last 30 days, will be denied entry. The parking attendants can also see who is authorized to enter the parking garage by using RFID technology. RFID can also help retailers increase the accuracy of their inventory. The standard retail inventory process is time-consuming and inaccurate, so RFID technology can check in entire shipments without the need to wait for receipts. RFID can also cut down on cycle-count time and automatically reorder products at safety stock levels.

Competitive Landscape

Major companies contributing to the global RFID market include 𝗦𝗺𝗮𝗿𝘁𝗿𝗮𝗰 𝗡.𝗩, 𝗥𝗙𝗜𝗗𝟰𝗨, 𝗡𝗫𝗣 𝗦𝗲𝗺𝗶𝗰𝗼𝗻𝗱𝘂𝗰𝘁𝗼𝗿𝘀, 𝗜𝗻𝗰., 𝗛𝗼𝗻𝗲𝘆𝘄𝗲𝗹𝗹 𝗜𝗻𝘁𝗲𝗿𝗻𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻𝗮𝗹, 𝗜𝗻𝗰., 𝗔𝗹𝗶𝗲𝗻 𝗧𝗲𝗰𝗵𝗻𝗼𝗹𝗼𝗴𝗶𝗲𝘀, 𝗧𝗜𝗕𝗖𝗢 𝗦𝗼𝗳𝘁𝘄𝗮𝗿𝗲, 𝗜𝗻𝗰., 𝗜𝗺𝗽𝗶𝗻𝗷, 𝗜𝗻𝗰., 𝗠𝗼𝗷𝗶𝘅, 𝗜𝗻𝗰., 𝗧𝗶𝗯𝗰𝗼 𝗦𝗼𝗳𝘁𝘄𝗮𝗿𝗲, 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗭𝗲𝗯𝗿𝗮 𝗧𝗲𝗰𝗵𝗻𝗼𝗹𝗼𝗴𝗶𝗲𝘀.

Market Drivers

The increasing availability of low-cost RFID products across the e-commerce and retail sectors is expected to propel the growth of the RFID market throughout the forecast period.

In addition to this, the rapid automation of the industrial sector to increase productivity and reduce overall operational costs is expected to supplement the growth of the RFID market over the forecast period.

Geographically, the report examines production, consumption, revenue, market share, growth rate, and forecasts for the following regions:

🔹𝗡𝗼𝗿𝘁𝗵 𝗔𝗺𝗲𝗿𝗶𝗰𝗮 (𝗨𝗻𝗶𝘁𝗲𝗱 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝘁𝗲𝘀, 𝗖𝗮𝗻𝗮𝗱𝗮)

🔹𝗔𝘀𝗶𝗮 𝗣𝗮𝗰𝗶𝗳𝗶𝗰 (𝗖𝗵𝗶𝗻𝗮, 𝗝𝗮𝗽𝗮𝗻, 𝗜𝗻𝗱𝗶𝗮, 𝗦𝗼𝘂𝘁𝗵 𝗞𝗼𝗿𝗲𝗮, 𝗔𝘂𝘀𝘁𝗿𝗮𝗹𝗶𝗮, 𝗜𝗻𝗱𝗼𝗻𝗲𝘀𝗶𝗮, 𝗢𝘁𝗵𝗲𝗿𝘀)

🔹𝗘𝘂𝗿𝗼𝗽𝗲 (𝗚𝗲𝗿𝗺𝗮𝗻𝘆, 𝗙𝗿𝗮𝗻𝗰𝗲, 𝗨𝗻𝗶𝘁𝗲𝗱 𝗞𝗶𝗻𝗴𝗱𝗼𝗺, 𝗜𝘁𝗮𝗹𝘆, 𝗦𝗽𝗮𝗶𝗻, 𝗥𝘂𝘀𝘀𝗶𝗮, 𝗢𝘁𝗵𝗲𝗿𝘀)

🔹𝗟𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗻 𝗔𝗺𝗲𝗿𝗶𝗰𝗮 (𝗕𝗿𝗮𝘇𝗶𝗹, 𝗠𝗲𝘅𝗶𝗰𝗼, 𝗢𝘁𝗵𝗲𝗿𝘀)

🔹𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗠𝗶𝗱𝗱𝗹𝗲 𝗘𝗮𝘀𝘁 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗔𝗳𝗿𝗶𝗰𝗮 (𝗦𝗮𝘂𝗱𝗶 𝗔𝗿𝗮𝗯𝗶𝗮, 𝗨𝗻𝗶𝘁𝗲𝗱 𝗔𝗿𝗮𝗯 𝗘𝗺𝗶𝗿𝗮𝘁𝗲𝘀, 𝗧𝘂𝗿𝗸𝗲𝘆, 𝗘𝗴𝘆𝗽𝘁, 𝗦𝗼𝘂𝘁𝗵 𝗔𝗳𝗿𝗶𝗰𝗮, 𝗡𝗶𝗴𝗲𝗿𝗶𝗮)

Market Scale and Segment Analysis:

𝗢𝗻 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗯𝗮𝘀𝗶𝘀 𝗼𝗳 𝗣𝗗𝗨 𝗧𝘆𝗽𝗲𝘀, 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗴𝗹𝗼𝗯𝗮𝗹 𝗥𝗮𝗱𝗶𝗼 𝗙𝗿𝗲𝗾𝘂𝗲𝗻𝗰𝘆 𝗜𝗱𝗲𝗻𝘁𝗶𝗳𝗶𝗰𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻 (𝗥𝗙𝗜𝗗) 𝗠𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗲𝘁 𝗶𝘀 𝘀𝗲𝗴𝗺𝗲𝗻𝘁𝗲𝗱 𝗶𝗻𝘁𝗼:

• 𝗕𝗮𝘀𝗶𝗰 𝗣𝗗𝗨

• 𝗠𝗲𝘁𝗲𝗿𝗲𝗱 𝗣𝗗𝗨

• 𝗦𝗺𝗮𝗿𝘁 𝗣𝗗𝗨

• 𝗦𝘄𝗶𝘁𝗰𝗵𝗲𝗱 𝗣𝗗𝗨

• 𝗢𝘁𝗵𝗲𝗿𝘀

𝗢𝗻 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗯𝗮𝘀𝗶𝘀 𝗼𝗳 𝗮𝗽𝗽𝗹𝗶𝗰𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻, 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗴𝗹𝗼𝗯𝗮𝗹 𝗥𝗮𝗱𝗶𝗼 𝗙𝗿𝗲𝗾𝘂𝗲𝗻𝗰𝘆 𝗜𝗱𝗲𝗻𝘁𝗶𝗳𝗶𝗰𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻 (𝗥𝗙𝗜𝗗) 𝗠𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗲𝘁 𝗶𝘀 𝘀𝗲𝗴𝗺𝗲𝗻𝘁𝗲𝗱 𝗶𝗻𝘁𝗼:

• 𝗕𝗮𝗻𝗸𝗶𝗻𝗴

• 𝗙𝗶𝗻𝗮𝗻𝗰𝗶𝗮𝗹 𝗦𝗲𝗿𝘃𝗶𝗰𝗲𝘀 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗜𝗻𝘀𝘂𝗿𝗮𝗻𝗰𝗲

• 𝗘𝗻𝗲𝗿𝗴𝘆

• 𝗚𝗼𝘃𝗲𝗿𝗻𝗺𝗲𝗻𝘁

• 𝗛𝗲𝗮𝗹𝘁𝗵𝗰𝗮𝗿𝗲

• 𝗧𝗲𝗹𝗲𝗰𝗼𝗺 & 𝗜𝗧

• 𝗢𝘁𝗵𝗲𝗿𝘀

𝗢𝗻 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗯𝗮𝘀𝗶𝘀 𝗼𝗳 𝗿𝗲𝗴𝗶𝗼𝗻𝘀, 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗴𝗹𝗼𝗯𝗮𝗹 𝗥𝗮𝗱𝗶𝗼 𝗙𝗿𝗲𝗾𝘂𝗲𝗻𝗰𝘆 𝗜𝗱𝗲𝗻𝘁𝗶𝗳𝗶𝗰𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻 (𝗥𝗙𝗜𝗗) 𝗠𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗲𝘁 𝗶𝘀 𝗰𝗹𝗮𝘀𝘀𝗶𝗳𝗶𝗲𝗱 𝗶𝗻𝘁𝗼:

• 𝗡𝗼𝗿𝘁𝗵 𝗔𝗺𝗲𝗿𝗶𝗰𝗮

• 𝗘𝘂𝗿𝗼𝗽𝗲

• 𝗔𝘀𝗶𝗮 𝗣𝗮𝗰𝗶𝗳𝗶𝗰

• 𝗟𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗻 𝗔𝗺𝗲𝗿𝗶𝗰𝗮

• 𝗠𝗶𝗱𝗱𝗹𝗲 𝗘𝗮𝘀𝘁

• 𝗔𝗳𝗿𝗶𝗰𝗮

Key Takeaways

The global RFID market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of XX % during the forecast period owing to the improving availability of RFID products in retail stores and increasing adoption by e-commerce and retail giants. For instance, in March 2022, Walmart, a retail giant, announced plans to adopt RFID technology across its clothing line to scan garments across its 11,400 stores globally.

Across the geographical horizons, the North American region is at the pole position in the global RFID market on the heels of a robust electronics industry and increasing adoption of inorganic strategies among major market participants.

In the runner-up spot, the Asia Pacific region is viewed as a future ace in the global RFID market on account of a large consumer base, capacity expansions, and high demand from the ecommerce sector.

Thank you for taking the time to read the research report. Kindly inform us for additional information about the customized report and customization plan, and we will provide you the most appropriate customized report.

