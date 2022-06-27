Caprolactam Market Demand, Size, Share, Scope & Forecast To 2030

The global caprolactam market size is expected to reach USD 19.08 Billion in 2030 and register a CAGR of 3.43% over the forecast period.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, June 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Growing preference for bio-based caprolactam and surging usage of cyclohexane are key factors driving market revenue growth

The global caprolactam market size is expected to reach USD 19.08 Billion in 2030 and register a CAGR of 3.43% over the forecast period, according to the latest report by Reports and Data. Key factors such as growing preference for bio-based caprolactam in engineering films and rising focus on research & development activities to increase cost-effectiveness of products made of caprolactam are driving market revenue growth. Caprolactam (CPL) is a colorless organic solid compound used in the production of synthetic fibers and resins.

Caprolactam is commonly used to manufacture nylon 6 engineering plastics, nylon 6 fibers, and films. Nylon 6 fibers segment accounted for majority revenue share in the global market in 2020. These are extensively used for manufacturing textile and industrial fiber. Nylon 6 fibers possess various advantages such as high resistance to mildew & moths and excessive elasticity. It is a major factor driving revenue growth of this segment.

Based on regional analysis, Asia Pacific market accounted for a 23.2% revenue share in the global market in 2020. This region is expected to register fastest revenue CAGR than other regions over the forecast period. Rising usage of nylon 6 fibers for producing different types of textile materials and rapid industrialization are likely to boost market growth in Asia Pacific.

The report provides comprehensive assessment of the market covering key elements such as revenue estimations, cost analysis, import/export, production and consumption trends, CAGR, gross margin, and supply & demand patterns. It also sheds light on recent technological developments, product advancements, and research and development activities in the region.

The report examines the key players operating in the market along with their market position, market share, revenue, gross margin, and business strategies. SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis are used to examine and assess the market and its players. It also covers recent mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, agreements, partnerships, and product launches and brand promotions.

Key companies profiled in the report include:

AdvanSix Inc., BASF SE, Caproco, China Petrochemical Development Corporation, Domo Chemicals, Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals Limited, Highsun Group, Lanxess AG, Luxi Chemical Group Co., Ltd., and Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd.

Market Segmentation by Types:

Raw Material Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; Volume, Kilo Tons; 2019-2030)

Benzene

Hydroxylamine Sulfate

Cyclohexane

Phenol

Ammonia

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; Volume, Kilo Tons; 2019-2030)

Nylon 6 Filaments

Textile Yarn

Nylon 6 Fibers

Engineering Plastics

Printer Inks

Others

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; Volume, Kilo Tons; 2019-2030)

Textile Industry

Automobile Industry

Electrical and Electronics Industry

Others

Regional analysis covers in-depth analysis of analysis of the revenue, market share, and growth rate of the global Caprolactam market in each region for the forecast period of 2021-2028. The report covers production and consumption rate, current and emerging trends, import/export, supply and demand, and presence of key players in each region.

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

U.K.

Italy

France

BENELUX

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

U.A.E.

South Africa

Rest of MEA

Some Key Highlights From the Report:

In February 2021, Itochu, a Japanese trading company joined hands with Italian nylon manufacturer Aquafil, to expand and promote circular nylon production. This collaboration would enable usage of the former’s broad nylon value chain for expansion of usage of Aquafil’s regenerated nylon called Econyl. The company specializes in turning recovered nylon waste back to caprolactam.

Cyclohexane segment accounted for largest revenue share in the global market in 2020. Increasing utilization of cyclohexane for the production of caprolactam, owing to its easy availability, low cost, and high effectiveness is expected to propel growth of this segment in the near future.

North America accounted for largest revenue share in the global market in 2020. Canada and the United States are considered to be major growth contributors in this region. Increasing use of caprolactam in films & coatings and presence of a number of key end-use industries are expected to drive market revenue growth in this region.

