Entrepreneur Utilizes Honeycomb Credit to Crowdfund a Loan for Business Expansion

Mobeauty Supply Vending Vending Machine Customized with a Beach Style Wrap Air Vacations and Vending Customized Vending Machine with a wood grain wrap

Atlanta-based entrepreneur seeks last-minute investors to crowdfund an expansion loan to grow her vending machine business.

ATLANTA, GEORGIA, U.S.A., June 27, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / --Local Entrepreneur, Maureen Washington seeks last-minute investors for a crowd-funding loan to expand her vending machine business, Mobeauty Supply Vending . Utilizing Honeycomb Credit , a loan crowdfunding platform that allows regular people, like friends, family, and customers, to invest in small businesses, has allowed Maureen to engage her community for support in a new way. Honeycomb Credit is allowing Maureen to raise funds for expansion with a crowdfunded loan rather than a traditional bank loan.Mobeauty Supply Vending hopes to expand upon its current offerings as vending machine distributors to help other entrepreneurs experience vending as an income. Their customers include convenience stores, beauty salons, barber shops, churches, hotels, schools, state buildings, and more. Anywhere convenience items may be needed, a vending machine could be placed to assist!Mobeauty Supply Vending is raising funds on Honeycomb Credit for the expansion of their vending business to include upgrades such as equipment, furniture/warehouse, office systems, and marketing. Once Mobeauty can get a warehouse, the business will really be able to flourish. The machines can be wrapped at the warehouse for clients that walk in and want to see the product in action. This will make each vending business unique and different from any other allowing anyone who wishes to own a vending business a chance to excel.Overall, they are working towards a $50,000 loan to support the growth of Maureen's business. The loan is approximately nearly half funded and has just three days left to meet the loan's minimum requirement. For more information on how to support the Mobeauty Vending Supply crowdfunded loan please visit our investor page at https://invest.honeycombcredit.com/campaigns/Mobeauty-Supply-Vending About Mobeauty Supply Vending Machines:Mobeauty Supply Vending Machines is a black women-owned company at the forefront of innovative specialty vending machines. Business Owner Maureen Washington aspires to help other entrepreneurs grow with customizable vending machines to suit any need or location. From beauty salons to universities to AirBnB's, vending machines are as versatile as the items they carry.

