Global Diagnostic and Monitoring Ophthalmic Devices and Equipment Market Trends, Strategies, Opportunities For 2022-2026

According to 'Diagnostic and Monitoring Ophthalmic Devices and Equipment Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026' published by The Business Research Company, the diagnostic and monitoring ophthalmic devices and equipment market size is expected to grow from $2.25 billion in 2021 to $2.49 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.0%. The global diagnostic and monitoring ophthalmic device market size is expected to grow to $3.55 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 9.2%. The increasing prevalence of eye diseases is expected to drive the demand for diagnostic and monitoring equipment in the ophthalmic devices industry.

The global diagnostic and monitoring ophthalmic devices and equipment market consist of sales of diagnostic and monitoring ophthalmic devices and equipment and related services. Diagnostic and monitoring ophthalmic devices and equipment are used for the diagnosis and monitoring of diseases related to the retina and cornea by measuring affix lenses and refractive errors. These devices also help to identify the power of an intraocular lens (IOL) and analyze the visual field.

Global Diagnostic and Monitoring Ophthalmic Devices and Equipment Market Trends

Advanced eye care medical devices equipped with artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) are the new trends in the ophthalmic diagnostic and monitoring equipment market. AI and ML-equipped medical devices can not only quickly interpret the eyes of the patient with better accuracy but also recommend a suitable treatment for the patient.

Global Diagnostic and Monitoring Ophthalmic Devices and Equipment Market Segments

The global diagnostic and monitoring ophthalmic devices and equipment market is segmented:

By Product Type: Optical Coherence Tomographers, Ophthalmic Ultrasound Imaging Systems, Fundus Cameras, Ophthalmoscopes, Keratometers, Specular Microscopes, Tonometers, Slit Lamps, Retinoscopes, Others (Dioptometers, Optotype Projector, Perimeters, and Biometers, Pachymeters, Autorefractors/Phoropters, Corneal Topographers, Wavefront Abberometers, Wavefront Abberometers)

By End-User: Hospitals, Clinics, Diagnostic Laboratories, Research Centers

By Application: Retinal Evaluation, Glaucoma Detection and Monitoring, Surgical Evaluation, General Examination, Intraoperative Devices, Refraction Equipment

By Geography: The global diagnostic and monitoring ophthalmic devices and equipment market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America accounts for the largest share.

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Carl Zeiss Meditec, Alcon, Bausch + Lomb, Haag-Streit, Topcon Corporation, Nidek Co. Ltd, Abbott Medical Optics, Johnson and Johnson Vision Care, Essilor International S.A, and Ziemer Ophthalmic Systems AG.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

