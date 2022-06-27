MerchantRMS Appoints Balaji Parasumanna Gokulan As Chief Data Scientist and Head of Data Science
EINPresswire.com/ -- MerchantRMS, a technology-driven fraud elimination company, today announced the appointment of Balaji Parasumanna Gokulan as Chief Data Scientist and Head of Data Science. Building on his 19 years of experience in driving growth for technology companies, Balaji brings to the team deep research and development experience in the data science and machine learning industry.
"We are delighted to have Balaji join the team," said Thava Tharmalingam, the Chief Executive Officer of MerchantRMS. "You need a Chief Data Scientist for every technologically advanced fraud elimination company to connect the gap between the data scientists and the management to help explain what the company's strategy can and cannot do. The role of Balaji as the Chief Data Scientist and Head of Data Science in MerchantRMS will help us understand a lot of things with his broader knowledge in the tech industry, especially in ML and AI," he added.
"I am excited to be joining the energetic team at MerchantRMS as Chief Data Scientist and Head of Data Science," said Balaji Parasumanna Gokulan. Thanks to its comprehensive and world-class fraud elimination system, MerchantRMS is in a unique position to change how today's large eCommerce merchants and payment processors can protect themselves from online fraud and build their businesses with confidence. I look forward to driving innovative and cutting-edge technology for the company while continuing its focus on the improvement of clients' global payment processes.
Most recently, Balaji was the Chief Data Scientist at Huawei Technologies India, where he directed efforts leading the overall data strategy and the growth of customers through innovation in AI and ML while developing experience and success within the organization. With the proven record of his professional career, Balaji is a dynamic leader who bridges analytics strategy and execution with the responsibility to accelerate the adoption of managing risks and improving customer experience.
Balaji holds a Bachelor of Engineering (BE) in Electronics and Instrumentation from the University of Madras and a Doctor of Philosophy (Ph.D.) in Computer Science from the National University of Singapore.
About MerchantRMS
MerchantRMS is an advanced fraud elimination and technology company helping businesses globally to make better decisions that drive higher levels of protection, growth, and customer satisfaction. The company is based in Ontario, Canada, securing the world with intelligent systems and helping e-commerce merchants for over 13 successful years.
Chief Public Relations Officer
"We are delighted to have Balaji join the team," said Thava Tharmalingam, the Chief Executive Officer of MerchantRMS. "You need a Chief Data Scientist for every technologically advanced fraud elimination company to connect the gap between the data scientists and the management to help explain what the company's strategy can and cannot do. The role of Balaji as the Chief Data Scientist and Head of Data Science in MerchantRMS will help us understand a lot of things with his broader knowledge in the tech industry, especially in ML and AI," he added.
"I am excited to be joining the energetic team at MerchantRMS as Chief Data Scientist and Head of Data Science," said Balaji Parasumanna Gokulan. Thanks to its comprehensive and world-class fraud elimination system, MerchantRMS is in a unique position to change how today's large eCommerce merchants and payment processors can protect themselves from online fraud and build their businesses with confidence. I look forward to driving innovative and cutting-edge technology for the company while continuing its focus on the improvement of clients' global payment processes.
Most recently, Balaji was the Chief Data Scientist at Huawei Technologies India, where he directed efforts leading the overall data strategy and the growth of customers through innovation in AI and ML while developing experience and success within the organization. With the proven record of his professional career, Balaji is a dynamic leader who bridges analytics strategy and execution with the responsibility to accelerate the adoption of managing risks and improving customer experience.
Balaji holds a Bachelor of Engineering (BE) in Electronics and Instrumentation from the University of Madras and a Doctor of Philosophy (Ph.D.) in Computer Science from the National University of Singapore.
About MerchantRMS
MerchantRMS is an advanced fraud elimination and technology company helping businesses globally to make better decisions that drive higher levels of protection, growth, and customer satisfaction. The company is based in Ontario, Canada, securing the world with intelligent systems and helping e-commerce merchants for over 13 successful years.
Chief Public Relations Officer
MerchantRMS Inc
+1 416-962-0542
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn