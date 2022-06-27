Camping And Caravanning Market Outlook Shifts Towards Sustainability With Eco-Camping

Camping And Caravanning Market 2022 - Global Forecast To 2030

The Business Research Company’s Camping And Caravanning Market 2022 – Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2030

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Young campers are more inclined towards eco camping, with little to no impact on the environment. According to the camping and caravanning market analysis, eco-camping includes sites that maintain a low carbon footprint, use recycled rainwater, have their own renewable electricity supplies, have a working farm on site, and use only local produce in their offerings. Also, eco-Friendly camping includes tools such as biodegradable soap and toothpaste, rechargeable batteries, reusable bottles, biodegradable stove/grill, and others. The cardboard grill is lined with lava stone that acts as a first-class thermal insulator. Similarly, The Lady’s Mile Holiday Park in Dawlish, Devon, England removed the old boiler system in its swimming pool and replaced it with brand new eco-boilers to be more sustainable in nature.

The camping and caravanning market size is expected to grow from $44.12 billion in 2020 to $60.76 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.6%. The camping and caravanning market share is expected to grow from $60.76 billion in 2025 to $76.32 billion in 2030 at a CAGR of 4.7%.

The millennial population is driving the camping and caravanning market growth. Millennials, known as generation Y, are young adults born between 1980 and 2004. Millennials are predicted to outnumber baby boomers (1946-1964) by almost 22 million by 2030. A large proportion of this population are showing interest in camping, adventure activities and nature exploration. For instance, according to KOA’s North American Camping Report, in 2020, 37% of total reported campers were millennials. According to the camping and caravanning market overview, this trend is expected to continue and is expected to drive the market.

Major players covered in the global camping and caravanning industry are Bourne Leisure Holdings Limited, Sun Communities, Equity Lifestyle Properties, Parkdean Holidays Limited, Kampgrounds Of America, Inc.

TBRC’s camping and caravanning market report is segmented by type into RV (recreational vehicle) parks and campgrounds, recreational and vacation camps.

Camping And Caravanning Market 2022 - By Type (RV (Recreational Vehicle) Parks And Campgrounds, Recreational And Vacation Camps), And By Region, Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2030 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides a camping and caravanning market overview, forecast camping and caravanning global market size and growth for the whole market, camping and caravanning market segments, geographies, camping and caravanning market trends, camping and caravanning global market drivers, restraints, leading competitors’ revenues, profiles, and market shares.

