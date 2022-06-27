E-Commerce Logistics Market 2022 - Global Forecast, Share, Size, Statistics, Top Companies and Report by 2027

E-Commerce Logistics Market

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, June 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IMARC Group’s latest research report, titled “E-Commerce Logistics Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity, and Forecast 2022-2027,” offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on the global E-commerce logistics market size. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, and contemporary advancements in the market.

The global E-commerce logistics market reached a value of US$ 317.34 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach a value of US$ 803.24 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 15.60% during 2022-2027. E-commerce logistics represent several processes, such as inventory management, warehousing, packaging, labeling, invoicing, shipping, payment collection, return, exchange, etc. They usually rely on detailed information about roads and road conditions, territories, regulations regarding the movement of items, transport laws to deliver goods faster, etc. E-commerce logistics offer various benefits, including efficient business growth, valuable insights, scalability, etc. Presently, the inflating cross-border e-commerce activities, owing to easy access to foreign brands and higher per capita income levels of individuals, are propelling the demand for e-commerce logistics across the globe.

Important Attribute and highlights of the Report:

Detailed analysis of the global market share

Market Segmentation by product, service type and operational area.

Historical, current, and projected size of the market in terms of volume and value

Latest industry trends and developments

Competitive Landscape for E-Commerce Logistics Market

Strategies of major players and product offerings

The widespread adoption of automated identification and data capture (AIDC) technologies to lower data entry costs, improve inventory accuracy, minimize shipping errors, etc., is primarily driving the e-commerce logistics market. In addition to this, the growing utilization of blockchain in e-commerce logistics to obtain reliable tracking information with more streamlined and cost-effective operations is further catalyzing the market growth. Moreover, the rising number of e-commerce websites and the widespread availability of low-cost cargo are acting as significant growth-inducing factors. Besides this, the elevating penetration of high-speed internet across countries is also positively influencing the global market. Additionally, the increasing integration of transportation management software (TMS) in these processes to plan efficient deliveries throughout the supply chain is anticipated to fuel the e-commerce logistics market over the forecasted period.

Key Players Included in Global E-Commerce Logistics Market Research Report:

Agility Public Warehousing Company K.S.C.P.

Amazon.com Inc.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc.

CEVA Logistics (CMA CGM S.A.)

DHL (Deutsche Post AG)

Fedex Corporation

Gati Limited

Kenco Group

Kuehne + Nagel International AG

Rhenus Group (Rethmann Se & Co. Kg)

SF Express Co. Ltd. (Shenzhen Mingde Holding Development Co. Ltd.)

Xpo Logistics Inc.

COVID-19 Impact Overview:

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Key Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Product:

Baby Products

Personal Care Products

Books

Home Furnishing Products

Apparel Products

Electronics Products

Automotive Products

Others

Breakup by Service Type:

Transportation

Warehousing

Breakup by Operational Area:

International

Domestic

Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

TOC for the E-Commerce Logistics Market Research Report:

Preface

Scope and Methodology

Executive Summary

Introduction

Globa lE-Commerce Logistics Market

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain Analysis

Price Analysis

Competitive Landscape

