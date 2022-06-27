Cosgrove High School Master Plan released

27 June 2022

Roger Jaensch, Minister for Education, Children and Youth



The Master Plan for the $20 million redevelopment of Cosgrove High School has been released for community feedback.

There has been extensive community consultation about the redevelopment since 2019, as well as staff and student engagement, and this has shaped the master plan.

During this process, it was identified that the school has a strong focus on wellbeing, both for students and staff, and for learning and vocational pathways, such as the allied health services.

The redevelopment of Cosgrove High School will deliver contemporary learning and support facilities, which includes student hub and social spaces, cultural gathering areas, flexible outdoor learning spaces, a catering kitchen, and health and fitness facilities.

It will also include a new administration centre, which enables improved accessibility across the site, better car parking and connections to Main Road.

Since 2018, Cosgrove High School’s enrolments have grown strongly and through the master planning process, consideration has also been given to enable further development of the site into the future as the region’s population continues to grow.

Cosgrove High School’s Master Plan has been reviewed by the Community Reference Group established for the project, which includes representatives from local government, tertiary institutions, non-government agencies, community support and sporting organisations.

Construction for the redevelopment of Cosgrove High School is expected to commence in 2023.

Providing students with modern, up-to-date learning spaces to support their education and development gives them the best possible start in life. That is why the Tasmanian Liberal Government is delivering the largest State infrastructure investment for schools in more than 20 years.

Our Government’s current allocations for capital works totals $250 million over the Forward Estimates, including $69.7 million for 2022–23.

To view the Master Plan and provide feedback, visit www.education.tas.gov.au/cosgrovehs

