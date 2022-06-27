The husband-and-wife duo are renowned for their white glove real estate services
Realtors Tatiana Pevtsova & Aleks Liubimyi Bring Luxury European Service to Colorado Real EstateDENVER, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, June 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Renowned realtors in Colorado, Tatiana Pevtsova and Aleks Liubimyi are pleased to announce they are bringing impeccable white glove real estate services to a traditionally mundane industry.
Tatiana (Tania) Pevtsova and Aleks Liubimyi are a dynamic real estate duo from beautiful Denver, Colorado. The husband-and-wife team are founders, owners, and lead realtors of ATLUXURYHOME, a luxury real estate firm that works 24/7 to assist Colorado families to sell or purchase residences in Colorado and around the world. The company’s emphasis is on achieving top notch services and a luxury European-style customer experience from start to finish.
While there are a large number of realtors in the Denver and surrounding areas, there are none quite like Tania and Aleks. Boasting an exceptional knowledge of luxury real estate, the team understands the most impactful ways in which to take advantage of the real estate market – all while doing so with an exceptionally refined sense of purpose, values, and customer service unlike any other.
"We always do the right thing for our clients and always will,” Tania says. “We have powerful marketing strategies and over 10 years of magnificent design experience that give us confidence in visualizing all of your needs as you transition to a new home. To us, client service is something we've strived for our entire career, and we feel building a positive working relationship is the most important aspect of working with people, buying or selling."
To assist buyers in finding their ideal luxury real estate in Colorado, Tania and Aleks are inviting families and individuals to connect with them directly to find the property of their dreams.
“Truly, the most impactful and efficient way to find your ultimate property is to spend a day with us in Denver and see all our beautiful city has to offer,” says Aleks. “Before your visit, we will do an extensive amount of research to ensure we are fully prepared to take you on an exciting and refined real estate journey that you will never forget.”
For more information about ATLUXURYHOME’s white glove, luxury real estate services, or to contact, please visit https://atluxuryhome.com/ or on Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/p/CSap93yMV2C/, https://www.instagram.com/p/Ce_oHo5rxev/, or https://www.instagram.com/p/CRc4fLBJhLa/.
About ATLUXURYHOME
ATLUXURYHOME was founded by Tatiana Pevtsova and Aleks Liubimyi, highly popular realtors who boast over 10 years in the luxury real estate market.
Tania has spent over five years in luxury fashion and hospitality, mastering the art of the sale. While residing in Moscow City and helping to design the family business, she always was inspired by LVMH Brands, Net-A-Porter, and renowned Italian design houses for creating interior ideas for clients. These extraordinary experiences have trained her eye for recognizing genuine craftsmanship, which she brings full force to her real estate career.
Tania holds a Masters of Law Studies from the All Russian State University of Justice and has a significant amount of experience in the field of Law. Since her earlier 20’s, she has been very passionate about legal real estate documents, as well as building architecture and history. Tania's priority is always about her clients and their needs. She gives them a highly satisfied, seamless service, saves them time, and takes out any stress related to the transaction. Tania is passionate about a healthy lifestyle and ready to bring her healthy attitude towards every client interaction.
