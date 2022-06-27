Artisan Peanut Butter Brand Nutty Scoopz Launches New Squeezable Bottles

The New Line of Squeezable Peanut Butter Dips from Nutty Scoopz

The Squeezable Sea Salted Caramel Peanut Butter

The Squeezable Regular Peanut Butter

The Squeezable Peanut Butter & Jelly

The Squeezable Heated Peanut Butter

Available in four natural flavors, the nutritious peanut butter dips have been introduced in squeezable bottles by popular demand

JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, June 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nutty Scoopz - the Jacksonville-based company focused on a healthy alternative to traditional nut butters - is excited to announce the launch of a new line of squeezable peanut butter dips, packing the same nutritious goodness into a convenient squeeze bottle.

The new line, released in mid-June on the Nutty Scoopz website, features the signature small batch and hand-churned recipes that the company first released in 2020, now in a handy squeezable bottle.

Four unique flavors are available in the new line: classic peanut butter, sea salted caramel, heated, and PB&J.

The woman-owned brand offers a snack option that is not laden with fats or additives; the peanut butter dips are actually sweetened with monk-fruit, a calorie-free sugar alternative.

Natural ingredients were chosen to help minimize the body’s inflammatory response, making Nutty Scoopz an ideal brand for those with dietary restrictions related to disorders such as type 1 diabetes, rheumatoid arthritis, and irritable bowel syndrome (IBS).

Tina Parks, Founder of Nutty Scoopz, is passionate about providing healthy snacks that don’t compromise on flavor. Giving back to the community is an important pillar of the company, with a portion of the business’ profits donated to the Catty Shack Ranch Wildlife Sanctuary where Parks often volunteers.

“We are keeping it clean and simple because 74% of you asked for it!” commented Parks.

To learn more about Nutty Scoopz, click here.

Nutty Scoopz Team
Nutty Scoopz
tina@nuttyscoopz.com
