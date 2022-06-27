Jewelry Candles Adds Suspenseful Twist to its Money Funny Candles

The irreverent retailer is becoming known on social media for its personalized candles that come with a secret surprise

SCOTTSDALE, INDIANA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, June 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Jewelry Candles – the online retailer that believes surprises make people smile – is proud to announce the launch of its Money Funny Candles, comprising novelty personalizable candles that all come with a secret cash prize suspended in the wax.

Each candle in the Money Funny range has a $2 bill hidden inside that can be found only by burning it. To add to the suspense, randomly selected candles contain up to $2,500 in prizes concealed inside. Every product can be personalized, from the humorous message on the outside to suit any occasion down to the scent of the wax.

The online candle store joined the market in 2012 with candles that had jewelry hidden inside, quickly gaining popularity on social media for its fun and high-quality products. Recently the unique cash candles have become a viral sensation on TikTok, with customers sharing their experience of burning the candle to discover what’s inside.

Since launching the business, the team at Jewelry Candles has been constantly updating its product line that now includes bath bombs and wax melts, all with a fun twist.

Proudly hand poured and made in the USA, the candles are soy-based, making them 100% vegan and cruelty-free.

“The reason why our products are so fun is they combine the already enjoyable experience of lighting a candle with the excitement and anticipation of winning a prize. With Jewelry Candles, there are no losers,” explains Nadia, Executive Assistant at Jewelry Candles.

