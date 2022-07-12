Dr. Naz Haque D.D.S expands services to include medical card holders

Dr. Naz Haque

Dr. Naz Haque D.D.S is proud to partner with Minister Donnelly’s expansion of dental services for medical card holders.

TUSTIN, CA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, July 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. Naz Haque D.D.S is proud to partner with Minister Donnelly’s expansion of dental services for medical card holders.

Market Place Dentistry is proud to partner with Minister Donnelly's expansion of dental services for medical card holders. This partnership will allow more people in the community to have access to quality dental care.

Market Place Dentistry is expanding its services to include those who hold a medical card which means that more people in the community will have access to quality dental care from Dr. Naz Haque and her team of professionals.

Dentistry is a wide field that covers more than just teeth. It's the scientific, medical, and aesthetic study of diseases and disorders of the oral cavity, as well as tissues and structures in the mouth. People tend to not prioritize dental care over their general health or eye care because they believe it is unimportant.

According to research by the American Association of Orthodontists, one in five adult Americans has some sort of malocclusion or a bad bite. This implies that they may have difficulties with chewing, talking, and swallowing. Given this information, Dr. Naz Haque D.D.S is stressing the need for orthodontics in daily life and how they can improve orthodontic health.

"If left untreated, malocclusions can lead to pain and health problems down the road and can even cause trouble eating,” said Dr. Haque. "That's why it's so important to get it fixed as soon as possible.”

Braces and repairing damaged teeth might provide benefits other than simply maintaining good health such as boosting one's self-esteem.

Treatment choices such as braces and Invisalign can help to improve function and correct alignment problems for people who suffer from malocclusion. The most well-known treatment for misaligned teeth is braces, but there are a variety of other techniques that may be used in conjunction with or separately to correct the diagnosis. Because children are still growing and changing, thus some options are limited due to the age factor.

Orthodontists not only improve the appearance of one's smile and long-term oral health but also this treatment helps with pronunciation and communication. Getting braces or other teeth alignments soon will not only save money in the long run, but it will also give peace of mind knowing that one's smile and teeth are healthy.

While some may view orthodontics as a cosmetic treatment, it is important to remember the many ways that it can positively impact one's life. If an individual is considering orthodontic treatment, be sure to consult with Dr. Haque to discuss all options and choose the best plan that fits anyone.

While some may feel that they can get by just fine without ever getting their teeth aligned, there are also many health benefits. Misaligned teeth can cause a plethora of different problems such as gum disease, tooth decay, and even headaches. Getting braces or other corrective dental work done as early as possible will help prevent these issues from arising and costing more later on. The sooner is the better when it comes to oral cares, getting braces or Invisalign early maximizes the benefits of treatment.

If one is experiencing any pain in the mouth, they must see a dentist right away. They will be able to examine the mouth and determine what the problem is so that they can give the proper treatment. Waiting too long to see a dentist can cause the problem to get worse and become more difficult to treat. So, if an individual is experiencing any pain, don’t hesitate to call Dr. Haque and schedule an appointment.

A way to avoid these and other maladies is to brush and floss the teeth regularly. This will help to prevent cavities from forming in the first place. If people have trouble brushing and flossing their teeth, there are products available that can help make it easier for them. For those who already have braces, there are toothbrushes that are designed specifically for braces. These toothbrushes can help to reach those hard-to-reach spots, like behind the bracket and wires, so one can properly care for their teeth and avoid cavities.

Avoid cavities by following these tips and visit the dentist regularly. Remember, the mouth is connected to overall health so it is important to make it a top priority.

Dr. Naz Haque and her team are committed to providing excellent dental care for all patients and look forward to serving those who need it most.