Attacks on Iraqi Kurdistan Region

The United States stands with our partners in condemnation of the repeated rocket and mortar attacks directed at the Iraqi Kurdistan Region, including three attacks in Sulaimaniya in the last four days on oil and gas infrastructure. These attacks are designed to undermine economic stability just as they seek to challenge Iraqi sovereignty, sow division, and intimidate. They must be investigated and those responsible must be prosecuted. We continue to stand with the Iraqi people, including our partners in the Kurdistan Region, against this kind of unacceptable violence, and we will continue to seek every opportunity to support Iraq’s security and prosperity.

