(Video) The Iranian regime’s failed propaganda campaign of “fake alternatives”

PARIS, FRANCE, June 28, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Former U.S. Vice President Mike Pence visited members of the Iranian opposition People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI/MEK) on Thursday, June 23, in Ashraf 3, Albania, where he delivered a landmark speech about the latest circumstances in Iran and U.S. foreign policy vis-à-vis the mullahs’ regime.“The regime in Tehran wants to trick the world into believing that the Iranian protesters want to return to the dictatorship of the Shah as well. But we are not confused by their lies,” said Vice President Pence.In the view of Iran observers, Mr. Pence's remarks were important in that they undercut the ongoing campaign led by the ruling theocracy and its intelligence apparatus propagating that the Iranian nation seeks a return to the Shah’s monarchic dictatorship, overthrown in 1979.In a previous speech at a gathering of Iranian Americans in Washington, DC, on October 29, 2021, Mr. Pence had stated, “One of the biggest lies the ruling regime has sold the world is that there is no alternative to the status quo. But there is an alternative – a well-organized, fully prepared, perfectly qualified, and popularly supported alternative called the MEK.”During the past eight months, this assessment has been proven to be correct time and again and confirming repeatedly that the Iranian people reject various so-called “solutions” and “alternatives.”Iran’s restive population, including retirees, teachers, nurses, laborers, employees, truck drivers, farmers, and livestock owners, are seen taking to the streets daily, demanding their rights.In their rallies, they have been unequivocal by chanting: “Death to Raisi!” referring to regime President Ebrahim Raisi, and “Death to this deceptive government!” These slogans represent the final nail in the coffin of the mullahs’ failed conspiracies pursued by regime Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.On the other hand, the escalating campaign launched by the PMOI/MEK network of “Resistance Units” inside Iran, has targeted the very symbols of the mullahs’ regime.With their “destructive” slogans as described by regime officials and state media, chanting “Death to Khamenei!” and “Hail to Rajavi!” they are providing hope and encouragement to the Iranian people to rise up against the mullahs’ regime.“Hail to Rajavi” is in reference to Iranian Resistance leader Massoud Rajavi and Iranian opposition coalition National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI) President-elect Maryam Rajavi These courageous Resistance Units have also been launching campaigns aimed at disrupting the regime’s state propaganda network, including TV stations, websites, and servers of various ministries and government institutions.Again, this makes it palpably clear who the regime fears the most and considers the main threat challenging its rule.“Resistance Units are the center of hope for the Iranian people. They are an engine for change from within during the uprisings and continued protests. And every day, it’s clear they are growing stronger while the regime grows weaker,” Vice President Pence highlighted in his June 23 speech at Ashraf-3.The Iranian regime’s campaign of establishing fake alternatives has actually achieved something.While failing to provide some breathing room for the mullahs, it has highlighted the explosive circumstances of Iran’s society, for everyone to see.The very point Mrs. Rajavi underscored in her June 23 speech in one short, yet very meaningful sentence: “The world is witnessing that conditions are ripe for change in Iran and that people are ready for change.”

