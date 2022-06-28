(Video) The Iranian regime’s failed propaganda campaign of “fake alternatives”

Former U.S. Vice President Mike Pence visited members of the People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI/MEK) on June 23, in Ashraf 3, Albania, where he delivered a landmark speech about the latest situation in Iran and U.S. policy.

In a gathering of Iranian Americans in Washington, DC, on October 29, 2021, Mr. Pence stated, “One of the biggest lies the regime has sold the world is that there is no alternative for Iran. But there is an alternative a well-organized, called the MEK.”

“Resistance Units are the center of hope for the Iranian people. They are an engine for change from within during the uprisings and continued protests. And they are growing stronger while the regime grows weaker,” Mr. Pence in his speech at Ashraf-3.

Mrs. Rajavi underscored in her June 23 speech in one short, yet very meaningful sentence: “The world is witnessing that conditions are ripe for change in Iran and that people are ready for change.”

These courageous Resistance Units have also been launching campaigns aimed at disrupting the regime’s state propaganda network, including TV stations, websites, and servers of various ministries and government institutions.

Anyone familiar with the current situation in Iran understands why the mullahs’ regime has launched this deceptive campaign and has been promoting this lie.

“The regime wants to trick the world into believing that the Iranian protesters want to return to the dictatorship of the Shah as well. But we are not confused by their lies,” said Mike. Pence.”
— MEK
PARIS, FRANCE, June 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Former U.S. Vice President Mike Pence visited members of the Iranian opposition People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI/MEK) on Thursday, June 23, in Ashraf 3, Albania, where he delivered a landmark speech about the latest circumstances in Iran and U.S. foreign policy vis-à-vis the mullahs’ regime.

“The regime in Tehran wants to trick the world into believing that the Iranian protesters want to return to the dictatorship of the Shah as well. But we are not confused by their lies,” said Vice President Pence.

In the view of Iran observers, Mr. Pence's remarks were important in that they undercut the ongoing campaign led by the ruling theocracy and its intelligence apparatus propagating that the Iranian nation seeks a return to the Shah’s monarchic dictatorship, overthrown in 1979.

In a previous speech at a gathering of Iranian Americans in Washington, DC, on October 29, 2021, Mr. Pence had stated, “One of the biggest lies the ruling regime has sold the world is that there is no alternative to the status quo. But there is an alternative – a well-organized, fully prepared, perfectly qualified, and popularly supported alternative called the MEK.”

During the past eight months, this assessment has been proven to be correct time and again and confirming repeatedly that the Iranian people reject various so-called “solutions” and “alternatives.”

Iran’s restive population, including retirees, teachers, nurses, laborers, employees, truck drivers, farmers, and livestock owners, are seen taking to the streets daily, demanding their rights.

In their rallies, they have been unequivocal by chanting: “Death to Raisi!” referring to regime President Ebrahim Raisi, and “Death to this deceptive government!” These slogans represent the final nail in the coffin of the mullahs’ failed conspiracies pursued by regime Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.

On the other hand, the escalating campaign launched by the PMOI/MEK network of “Resistance Units” inside Iran, has targeted the very symbols of the mullahs’ regime.

With their “destructive” slogans as described by regime officials and state media, chanting “Death to Khamenei!” and “Hail to Rajavi!” they are providing hope and encouragement to the Iranian people to rise up against the mullahs’ regime.

“Hail to Rajavi” is in reference to Iranian Resistance leader Massoud Rajavi and Iranian opposition coalition National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI) President-elect Maryam Rajavi.

These courageous Resistance Units have also been launching campaigns aimed at disrupting the regime’s state propaganda network, including TV stations, websites, and servers of various ministries and government institutions.

Again, this makes it palpably clear who the regime fears the most and considers the main threat challenging its rule.

“Resistance Units are the center of hope for the Iranian people. They are an engine for change from within during the uprisings and continued protests. And every day, it’s clear they are growing stronger while the regime grows weaker,” Vice President Pence highlighted in his June 23 speech at Ashraf-3.

The Iranian regime’s campaign of establishing fake alternatives has actually achieved something.

While failing to provide some breathing room for the mullahs, it has highlighted the explosive circumstances of Iran’s society, for everyone to see.

The very point Mrs. Rajavi underscored in her June 23 speech in one short, yet very meaningful sentence: “The world is witnessing that conditions are ripe for change in Iran and that people are ready for change.”

Washington, D.C., October 28, 2021-Iranian ex-pats gathered at a conference in Washington D.C. to echo the desires of the Iranian people for freedom in Iran.

(Video) The Iranian regime's failed propaganda campaign of "fake alternatives"

EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

The National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI) represents an enduring democratic political coalition, founded in Tehran in July 1981, which has steadfastly sought an end to religious dictatorship and promotes a free and democratic Iran based on its platform. The NCRI has adopted numerous plans for future Iran, one of which is the Plan to form a National Solidarity Front to overthrow the religious dictatorship ruling Iran. The plan calls for all forces who reject the ruling theocracy with all its factions, and who endorse the separation of religion and state and believe in a republic to join the front. Mrs. Rajavi, described the Front as "a reflection of the most profound democratic yearnings of all the people of Iran, regardless of ideology, belief, religion and ethnicity that transcends all partisan and political interests." She said the Front "embodies the unshakable resolve of the Iranian people to overthrow the mullahs' inhuman regime."

