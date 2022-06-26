Submit Release
News Search

There were 100 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 199,434 in the last 365 days.

Madagascar National Day 

On behalf of the United States of America, I congratulate the people of Madagascar on the occasion of your sixty-second Independence Day.

The United States remains steadfast in its commitment to work with the Malagasy people to protect the environment and foster economic development. We look forward to furthering our partnership to advance democratic values, strengthen human rights, and encourage sustainable economic development in the coming years.

Best wishes to you on this auspicious occasion.

You just read:

Madagascar National Day 

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.