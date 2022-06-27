Augusta Home Buyers Helps Property Owners Sell Their Houses Quickly For Cash Without A Realtor
Local Augusta GA home buyer explains an alternative method to selling your house instead of hiring and listing with a realtor
With our experience and knowledge of the Augusta GA real estate market, I truly believe we have the most to offer when it comes to finding creative solutions that are mutually beneficial.”AUGUSTA, GA, USA, June 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- No realtors, no fees, no commissions – these are the top three benefits homeowners can get when they sell their houses to Augusta Home Buyers. These fast cash homebuyers aim to help Augusta homeowners avoid the stress of selling their house the traditional way while beautifying GA one house at a time.
“We help Augusta homeowners sell their houses fast and hassle-free,” said Drew May, Augusta Home Buyers’ spokesperson.
When a homeowner sells their home to Augusta Home Buyers, the process is quick and easy.
“Augusta Home Buyers buys houses in and around Augusta. We’re not listing your house; we’re the ones buying your home. Because we pay cash and are buying your Augusta home directly from you, we’re able to close quickly or on your schedule,” wrote Augusta Home Buyers on their website.
Augusta Home Buyers assure their customers that there are no fees and commissions.
“When you work with us, there are no fees and no commissions like when you list your house with a traditional agent. You never have to worry about any extra costs to sell your house fast coming out of your pocket or even getting your house “market-ready” to sell. We want to buy your house as-is,” Augusta Home Buyers further wrote on their website.
When asked if they choose a house based on its condition, May said it is not the case.
“No matter how ugly or pretty the property is and no matter the location, we buy it in any condition,” May explained.
May further explained that when a homeowner sells their house to Augusta Home Buyers, there are only four steps to follow:
First, the homeowners should tell Augusta Home Buyers about their property.
Second, if the property meets Augusta Home Buyers' buying criteria, they will contact the homeowner to set up a quick appointment.
Third, Augusta Homeowners would present a fair, all-cash offer to the homeowner or discuss the best method to proceed.
And fourth, the deal will be closed at a local title company, and the homeowner can receive the cash payment in as short as seven days.
May said that once they get the homeowner's property information, they usually make a fair all-cash offer within 24 hours.
“From there, we can close as quickly as seven days or on the homeowner’s preferred schedule,” May revealed.
Augusta Home Buyers is a local cash house buyer in Augusta GA that provides win-win solutions to help homeowners escape their sticky situations, including foreclosure, owning a burdensome property, probate, divorce settlements, probate, unwanted rentals, or anything else. Their focus is on providing them with a solution to their problem so they can continue to do the things they love.
