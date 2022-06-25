Submit Release
Mozambique National Day 

On behalf of the United States of America, I extend best wishes to the people of Mozambique and join in commemorating your independence.

Over the last year, our cooperative efforts have contributed to a more peaceful, prosperous, and healthy Mozambique. Our joint security cooperation has created space for continued economic growth and development. Our people-to-people engagement through professional, academic, and cultural exchanges, has deepened our ties. Our active health partnership has enabled us to fight against the COVID-19 pandemic as well as HIV, tuberculosis, polio, and malaria. When your government joined us in a festive inauguration of our new embassy, we renewed our commitment to a strong and enduring friendship.

In that spirit, we look forward to working side by side during Mozambique’s first and historic UN Security Council term next year. May our joint efforts continue to be a guiding force in the pursuit of peace, progress, and prosperity in the region and around the world.

