Secretary Blinken’s Call with Turkish Foreign Minister Cavusoglu

The below is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:

Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken spoke today with Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu. Secretary Blinken and Foreign Minister Cavusoglu discussed the importance of NATO unity in the lead up to the June 29-30 NATO Summit in Madrid. They also discussed ongoing support for Ukraine in the face of Russia’s continued aggression. The Secretary expressed appreciation for the Foreign Minister’s diplomatic efforts to enable Ukrainian agricultural exports to reach global markets.