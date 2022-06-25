Submit Release
NAT for key areas has concluded; a total of 26,281 samples collected; 8 tubes of 10-in-1 mixed samples tested positive

MACAU, June 25 - The Novel Coronavirus Response and Coordination Centre announces that the NAT drive for key areas which commenced at 12:00pm has ended at 9:00pm today (25 June). A total of 26,281 samples were collected, among which, 8 tubes of 10-in-1 mixed samples have been tested positive, and single-sample test is underway. 

The targets of this NAT drive for key areas include people who worked or stayed at the following place(s) for more than half an hour after 18 June, including Luís de Camões Park, Lou Lim Ioc Park, shops at Rua da Emenda, shops from Bairro Iao Hon 1st Street to Bairro Iao Hon 8th Street, Fu Tai Industrial Building on Avenida de Venceslau de Morais and San Kin Yip Commercial Centre on Avenida da Amizade. 

