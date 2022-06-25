MACAU, June 25 - All residents in Macao are required to conduct one COVID-19 rapid antigen test within tomorrow (22 June); those who failed to receive rapid antigen test kits may visit a NAT station, health centre or health station for collection
You just read:
[Infographic] Purchase additional COVID-19 rapid antigen test kits
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.