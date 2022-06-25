Submit Release
Today’s Supreme Court Decision

As Secretary of State, I usually avoid commenting on Supreme Court rulings. But today’s decision overturning Roe v. Wade has raised understandable questions and concerns across the world and within our workforce.

So let me be clear: under this Administration, the State Department will remain fully committed to helping provide access to reproductive health services and advancing reproductive rights around the world. And this Department will do everything possible to ensure that all our employees have access to reproductive health services, wherever they live.

We will not waver from this commitment.

