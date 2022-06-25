Submit Release
News Search

There were 800 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 199,787 in the last 365 days.

Slovenia’s National Day

On behalf of the United States of America, I wish the people of Slovenia a happy Statehood Day.

As we honor the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the United States and Slovenia, we celebrate our shared democratic values and vision, including our commitment to protecting human rights and the rule of law, addressing the challenges of climate change, and expanding economic ties between our two countries by harnessing the new opportunities of the green economy. The United States reaffirms its belief that Slovenia is a very well qualified candidate to the UN Security Council for 2024-2025 and would be, if elected, a trusted voice in contributing to international peace and security.

Congratulations on your Statehood Day. We look forward to continuing to advance our bilateral relationship in the years ahead.

You just read:

Slovenia’s National Day

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.