The Tailory New York Returns To West Hollywood
Athleisure Eruption & Wedding Suiting In WeHo Pop Up EventWEST HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, June 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Tailory New York returns to West Hollywood with this season’s wedding styles. As well as the latest athleisure trends, inspired by DogPound Gym.
The Tailory New York will be showcasing this DogPound Gym Athleisure Collection at this year’s New York Fashion Week. A sneak peek is available by appointment-only, starting this Sunday, June 26th, at the Andaz West Hollywood.
Additionally, in the spirit of DogPound’s client appreciation month, the Tailory New York is popping up a “Style Booth.” It will be located inside the legendary WeHo gym, for DogPound clients only.
For all those in search of cutting edge wedding designs, you are in luck. No two marriages are the same, nor should any two wedding suits be the same. That is where The Tailory New York comes in; they produce 100% custom wedding suits, tuxedos, dresses, jumpsuits, and capes.
“Customizing someone’s wedding attire requires a holistic understanding of how they want to look, and feel,” says Shao Yang, Founder & Creative Director of The Tailory New York. She adds, “To deliver what they want goes beyond fit and fabric. That’s why we cover all factors like venue temperature, duration of time spent in the attire, as well as what the fabric needs to endure. Simple questions like: ‘do you plan on doing a split on the dance floor,’ go a long way. There would be no happily ever after without discussing all the necessary details.”
This news comes in the wake of many recent Pop Up events in: Chicago, Dallas, San Diego, Miami, Atlanta, Washington D.C., Philadelphia, & Boston. To learn more about The Tailory New York, head to https://thetailorynyc.com/, and/or https://www.instagram.com/thetailorynyc/.
About The Tailory New York: The Tailory New York is an appointment-only, women-owned, and operated bespoke clothing company that combines modern fashion design with the heritage art of custom-tailoring. They believe that custom suits are genderless, and they cater in equal measure to men, women, and non-binary individuals. This by-appointment-only affair will be held at, where else than, the Sunset Boulevard’s OG hotel: the legendary Andaz West Hollywood.
