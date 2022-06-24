Six New Brunswickers named to electoral boundaries commission

CANADA, June 24 - FREDERICTON (GNB) – Six New Brunswickers have been named to the province’s Electoral Boundaries and Representation Commission, Premier Blaine Higgs announced today.

Co-chairs Roger Clinch and Camille Thériault will be joined by commissioners Josée Rioux-Walker, Krista Ross, Emily Teed and Roger J. Ouellette. The appointments are effective as of July 15.

The commission will be tasked with redrawing the boundaries of New Brunswick’s 49 electoral ridings to be used in the next general provincial election. The commission will report its findings to the legislative assembly.

The province’s legislative administration committee met earlier this month and unanimously proposed the six individuals to serve on the commission. The commission operates under the terms of New Brunswick's Electoral Boundaries and Representation Act.

Biographical information on the six individuals:

Roger Clinch (co-chair): Clinch served one term as member of Parliament for Gloucester from 1984 to 1988 and previously served as mayor of Bathurst from 1980 to 1983. After retiring from politics, Clinch held a 20-year career in various senior management positions with several companies and has consulting experience focused on management, human resources and labour relations. Clinch resides in Bathurst.

Camille Thériault (co-chair): First elected to the New Brunswick legislature in 1987 as the member for Kent South, Thériault served seven years in various cabinet portfolios, including minister of fisheries and aquaculture, minister of economic development and tourism, and minister responsible for the information highway secretariat, before serving as premier from 1998 to 1999. After retiring from politics, Thériault held a senior executive career in various management positions, including CEO of UNI Financial for 12 years. Thériault is a member of the Order of Canada and resides in Moncton.

Josée Rioux-Walker: Known as a community developer specialist in economic and training development, Rioux-Walker presently serves as project co-ordinator for the Women in Leadership initiative for Women in Business New Brunswick, and is a board member of several groups. Rioux-Walker resides in Drummond, where she presently serves a deputy mayor.

Krista Ross: Known as a leader in the provincial business community and a former small business owner, Ross serves as CEO of the Fredericton Chamber of Commerce, a position she has held for almost two decades. Ross resides in Fredericton.

Emily Teed: Known for her strategic design and project management, Teed serves as Deloitte’s chief of staff to the Atlantic regional managing partner, is a member of the Royal Canadian Navy reserves, and is a board member of several community groups. Teed resides in Saint John.

Roger J. Ouellette: Known as a political scientist with 40 years of experience, including a career in the civil service, Ouellette is an academic, researcher and a professor of political science at the Université de Moncton. Ouellette resides in Moncton.

