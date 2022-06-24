Statement of Maine Attorney General Aaron Frey on Supreme Court Decision in Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization

MAINE, June 24 - Back to current news.

June 24, 2022

Attorney General's Office

Attorney General Frey issued to following statement on today’s decision of the Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade:

“Even with the knowledge that the Supreme Court was poised to overturn the longstanding precedent in Roe v. Wade, I still find myself gutted by this reality. Today’s decision, coupled with the Court’s decision in Carson v. Makin, is the culmination of years of work by the religious right to use personally held beliefs to control public life, and now, literally what control women have over their bodies. It also signals the extremity of the values represented in the majority of the Supreme Court and its casual willingness to undermine any respect for precedent in achieving its desired ends. That said, I want to be clear: despite this decision, abortion remains legal in Maine. But now we have been reminded that this right is vulnerable and requires vigorous protection. Maine policymakers are now the last line of defense of this right. I promise that as Attorney General, I will continue to do everything in my power to ensure unfettered access to abortion services.”

