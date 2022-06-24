Statement from Governor McKee on the Supreme Court's Dobbs Decision

RHODE ISLAND, June 24 - PROVIDENCE, RI – Governor Dan McKee today issued the following statement on the Supreme Court's ruling in the Dobbs case:

"Roe v. Wade has been the law of the land for almost 50 years. Today's Supreme Court ruling is a travesty, full stop.

Here in Rhode Island, we will always support a woman's right to choose. Despite today's ruling, Rhode Islanders still have the right to access abortion health care services in our state thanks to the General Assembly codifying these protections into law – but all people should have the ability to make their own reproductive health care decisions, no matter where they live.

Make no mistake about it: today's Supreme Court decision will not stop abortions. It will only make them less safe. It's time for Congress to act and support a woman's right to choose, just like Rhode Island has done."

###