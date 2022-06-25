Submit Release
Governor Dunleavy Appoints Akis Gialopsos Acting DNR Commissioner

(Anchorage, AK) – Governor Mike Dunleavy has appointed Akis Gialopsos acting commissioner of the Alaska Department of Natural Resources. Outgoing DNR Commissioner Corri Feige announced she was leaving the department earlier this month to spend more time with her family in the Lower-48.

“I know from his time on my staff that Akis Gialopsos has both the management skills, and knowledge of resource development issues to run the department effectively,” said Governor Dunleavy.

Gialopsos currently serves as deputy chief of staff and legislative director for Governor Dunleavy. He was also chief of staff to the president of the Alaska State Senate during the 31st Alaska Legislature. Prior to that, Gialopsos served as the committee aide to the Senate Resources Committee for the 29th and 30th Alaska Legislatures.

Mr. Gialopsos becomes acting commissioner effective July 1, 2022.

