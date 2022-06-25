RE: Road Closure route 100 Wardsboro
The roadway has been reopened.
Subject: Road Closure route 100 Wardsboro
Route 100 in Wardsboro is closed in the area of 3103 due
to a motor vehicle accident involving power lines and pole.
This incident is expected to last until further
notice. Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as
appropriate.
Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes. Please drive
carefully
