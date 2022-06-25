RE: Road Closure route 100 Wardsboro

The roadway has been reopened.

Route 100 in Wardsboro is closed in the area of 3103 due

to a motor vehicle accident involving power lines and pole.

This incident is expected to last until further

notice. Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as

appropriate.

Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes. Please drive

carefully

