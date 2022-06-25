RE: TRAFFIC ALERT - JOY DR / 189 WB

UPDATE –

THE ROADWAY ON 189WB NEAR JOY DR IS NOW BACK OPEN

PLEASE DRIVE SAFELY.

State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

Williston Barracks

Press Release – Highway / Traffic Notification

189 WB NB/JOY DR IS CLOSED DUE TO A MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH.

This incident is expected to last for until further notice. Specific details are not yet available, and updates will be provided as appropriate.

Motorists should expect delays in the area or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.

