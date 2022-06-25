RE: TRAFFIC ALERT - JOY DR / 189 WB
UPDATE –
THE ROADWAY ON 189WB NEAR JOY DR IS NOW BACK OPEN
PLEASE DRIVE SAFELY.
EXTERNAL SENDER: Do not open attachments or click on links unless you recognize and trust the sender.
State of Vermont
Department of Public Safety
Vermont State Police
Williston Barracks
Press Release – Highway / Traffic Notification
189 WB NB/JOY DR IS CLOSED DUE TO A MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH.
This incident is expected to last for until further notice. Specific details are not yet available, and updates will be provided as appropriate.
Motorists should expect delays in the area or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.
Thanks,
Shelly Campbell
Emergency Communications Dispatcher I
Vermont State Police - Williston PSAP
2777 St George Road
Williston, VT 05495
Phone - 1(802)878-7111
Fax - 1(802)878-3173
From: Campbell, Shelly via DPS.VSPMedia <dps.vspmedia@list.vermont.gov>
Sent: Friday, June 24, 2022 6:35 PM
To: DPS - Roadway Alert <DPS.RoadwayAlert@vermont.gov>
Subject: TRAFFIC ALERT - JOY DR / 189 WB
EXTERNAL SENDER: Do not open attachments or click on links unless you recognize and trust the sender.
State of Vermont
Department of Public Safety
Vermont State Police
Williston Barracks
Press Release – Highway / Traffic Notification
189 WB NB/JOY DR IS CLOSED DUE TO A MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH.
This incident is expected to last for until further notice. Specific details are not yet available, and updates will be provided as appropriate.
Motorists should expect delays in the area or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.
Thanks,
Shelly Campbell
Emergency Communications Dispatcher I
Vermont State Police - Williston PSAP
2777 St George Road
Williston, VT 05495
Phone - 1(802)878-7111
Fax - 1(802)878-3173