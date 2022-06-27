Titan Lending Offers a Seamless Lending Experience for Individuals, Commercial Clients, and Investors
Leveraging decades of industry experience and cutting-edge technology, the Titan team helps its clients finance their futures
Titan Lending, a new real estate lending firm in Dallas, recently opened its virtual doors for business, offering clients solution-focused lending options to help them achieve their home purchase or investment goals.
The Titan Lending team brings over 20 years of collective lending experience to serve its clients. In addition to its deep industry expertise, Titan Lending is at the forefront of industry trends and technology, leveraging today’s most innovative tools to help its clients make intelligent investment decisions.
Titan Lending is poised to help buyers with diverse needs meet their goals, including purchasing a new home, commercial space, or investment property. The Titan Lending team spends time listening to each client's needs to match them with the most advantageous financing opportunity and is also poised to assist buyers who may have complicated income histories.
The lender offers a robust portfolio of programs tailored to each client’s unique needs. Programs available through Titan Lending include conventional, FHA, VA, USDA, and Non-QM purchase or refinance products and jumbo loans.
"Titan Lending is pleased to offer client-centric lending services designed to help our clients achieve their home buying or real estate investment aspirations," said Brandon Burgan, CEO. “We relentlessly pursue excellence in all we do and work diligently to find a solution that meets each client’s unique needs. Whether you’re just starting the lending search or have been turned down in the past, we encourage all prospective buyers to reach out to us so we can put our expertise to work to help you achieve your financing goals.”
To learn more about Titan Lending or submit a financing application, visit https://www.titanlending.com/.
