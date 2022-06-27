Classic Home Improvements Reminds the Community That Construction Industry is a Great Career Choice Post-Covid
For those who are interested in a career in the construction industry, the good news is there are numerous jobs available in various positions.
Talented field technicians, laborers, and project managers are always in hot demand, this article is very timely considering how many contractors are hiring right now.”SAN DIEGO, CA, USA, June 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- For those who are interested in a career in the construction industry, the good news is there are numerous jobs available in various positions. The construction industry is hiring post-covid and most companies are looking to find good field talent. Given the current housing shortage, construction companies are scrambling to put up new homes, new developments, and new forms of residences, meaning, the jobs are most definitely out there!
Recent statistics show that in 2021 for example, there were almost 7.5 million workers in this industry. Among the more popular construction industry jobs were carpenter, electrician, project manager, and equipment operator. The growth outlook for this industry is phenomenal. By 2030, they are expected to be almost 300,000 new jobs in construction.
A person looking to get into this industry, may not know what the options are. Below is a breakdown of some of the more popular construction-related jobs and careers for which a candidate might apply.
1. Construction Laborer: Especially for individuals just getting started in the construction industry, this may be a good way to do so. A construction laborer is someone who might unload trucks, who might assist various craftspeople, and might clear and dig where required. This is a great training ground for those who want to remain in construction and subsequently build a career there.
2. Carpenter: Carpenters are definitely in high demand right now. Usually, to become a carpenter you will do an apprenticeship that does include paid training. Carpenters will be responsible for constructing walls, framing in windows and doors, and using the woodworking equipment, among other tasks. If an individual is good with their hands and likes to build things, they might consider going into carpentry.
3. Electrician: Electricians will install and repair the electrical systems in both residential projects as well as commercial projects. In order to become an electrician, individuals need to have certain training be it through an educational program or an apprenticeship. Some states also require electricians to get licensed.
4. Project manager: Project managers can make a decent amount of money as they advance in their careers. A project manager will do a little bit of everything in regard to a construction job. They might pull the permits, for example, they’ll oversee subcontractors, and will ensure materials arrive at the job site when needed. They are responsible often for deadlines and budgetary requirements. With a project management job, there are a lot of moving parts, but this is one construction industry career that offers a lot of opportunities for advancement.
5. Plumber: As with an electrician, if an individual is interested in working in the plumbing sector they will likely need to receive an education in this industry or potentially apprentice for a master plumber. The plumber is responsible for installing and maintaining plumbing systems within residential and commercial buildings. So basically, anything dealing with piping that transports liquids or gases is within the realm of a plumber’s purview.
6. Equipment Operator: Often on job sites, whether residential or commercial, there is heavy equipment involved. This is why equipment operators are in such high demand. Equipment operators might be responsible for running cranes, bulldozers, excavators, and essentially any large equipment that might be seen around a construction work site.
7. Mason: The foundation of any building is often going to be composed of some form of concrete. Masons will work with brick, cinderblock, stone, and concrete within the context of a construction project. This can include working on the foundation as well as pathways and support structures. In order to become a mason, there is usually training and education required. Many will be involved with an apprenticeship program prior to becoming a mason.
There are a number of jobs available within the construction industry; this list simply scratches the surface. Starting out as a helper or laborer really can give individuals some valuable insight into what might be of interest and what might align with their particular skill set. Another alternative might be to talk to local construction companies to gain insight into what a career in construction might look like.
