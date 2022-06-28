Jant Pharmacal Launches the Viasure™ Monkeypox RT-PCR Test in the U.S. Market
Jant Pharmacal Corporation launches the Viasure™ Monkeypox RT-PCR Test in the U.S. as monkeypox cases increase in the United States and globally.ENCINO, CA, UNITED STATES, June 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Jant Pharmacal Corporation today announced their distribution of the Viasure Monkeypox Real-Time PCR Detection Kit in the United States, as the number of infections continue to rise in the U.S. and internationally.
Jant Pharmacal Corporation is a leading supplier of point-of-care (POC), core laboratory and molecular assays and reagents in the United States. Jant Pharmacal is proud to announce the availability of the Viasure Monkeypox RT-PCR assay for Research Use Only (RUO) applications. The Viasure line of RT-PCR RUO reagent kits is manufactured by CerTest Biotec in Spain. Jant Pharmacal is the exclusive distributor for Viasure reagents in the U.S.
Viasure Monkeypox RT-PCR kit is designed for the qualitative identification of DNA from monkeypox virus in serum, vesicle/cutaneous-skin fluid, fluid from wounds and wound swabs. This kit is available in lyophilized form, which permits the product to be shipped and stored at room temperature without the need for special transport or storage. Viasure kits are stable for 24 months from date of manufacture when stored at room temperature. All primers, probes and master mix reagents for this test are lyophilized and supplied in PCR strip or tube formats.
Viasure Monkeypox, as well as all other Viasure panels, offer a very simple and user-friendly workflow. Rehydration buffer is added to the lyophilized reagent wells and then nucleic acid, extracted from swab samples, is added to the PCR well. The test is then ready to run.
All Viasure RT-PCR reagent kits, including Monkeypox RT-PCR, are compatible with most 96 and 384 well format analyzers currently being utilized in the U.S.
For additional information please call 800-676-5565 or visit JantDX.com.
