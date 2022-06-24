Employment survey for March-May 2022

MACAU, June 24 - Information from the Statistics and Census Service (DSEC) indicated that both the general unemployment rate (3.4%) and the unemployment rate of local residents (4.4%) for March-May 2022 decreased by 0.1 percentage point from the previous period (February-April 2022). Meanwhile, the underemployment rate increased by 0.4 percentage points to 3.4%.

The labour force living in Macao totalled 377,600 and the labour force participation rate was 68.3%. Total employment was 364,800 and the number of employed residents totalled 275,900, down by 5,600 and 2,900 respectively from the previous period. Analysed by industry, employment in Hotels, Restaurants & Similar Activities decreased while that in Gaming & Junket Activities increased.

Number of the unemployed decreased by 500 from the previous period to 12,800. Among the unemployed searching for a new job, most of them were previously engaged in Gaming & Junket Activities and in the Construction sector. Meanwhile, the proportion of new labour market entrants seeking their first job increased by 0.4 percentage points to 6.6% of the total unemployed.

Number of the underemployed grew by 1,100 from the previous period to 12,700, with the majority working in Gaming & Junket Activities and the Construction sector.

In comparison with March-May 2021, the unemployment rate rose by 0.4 percentage points, while the underemployment rate and the labour force participation rate dropped by 0.8 and 0.6 percentage points respectively.

The Employment Survey covers all residential units in the Macao Peninsula, Taipa and Coloane, excluding collective living quarters such as dormitories and care homes for the elderly. Individuals living in these units are included in the survey, and therefore Macao residents and non-resident workers who work in Macao but live outside the territory are excluded. According to the preliminary estimates from the movement records, an average of about 88,500 Macao residents and non-resident workers worked in Macao but lived outside the territory during the reference period; when including these individuals, total labour force was 466,100, a decrease of 5,300 from the previous period.