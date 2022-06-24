Comfort Keepers® Hosts 4th Annual Day Of Joy To Reclaim Positivity, Have Fun, & Complete Missed Activities

Join Comfort Keepers of Fort Worth in celebrating some of life's greatest joys that have been missed these past few years. Food, games, friends, and fun.

Experiencing joy is not something that should be taken for granted. We are honored to be hosting this event that will bring moments of joy to our clients, caregivers, and community.” — Scott Van Duinen

FORT WORTH, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, June 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As the last two years have made a profound impact on people and communities throughout the globe, Comfort Keepers®, a market-leading provider of uplifting home care for seniors and adults who need assistance, is focusing its mission on spreading joy and purpose to individuals who need it the most. Comfort Keepers is commemorating its fourth annual National Day of Joy on Wednesday, June 29, 2022, as a way to emphasize the importance of individuals finding joy, no matter their age, to boost their overall physical, mental and emotional health. This year’s theme is “Reclaim the Joy” to help people celebrate all of the simple things and activities that bring them joy and happiness that they may have missed during the pandemic.

According to last year’s Comfort Keepers survey, 80% of Americans believe the world needs more joy.¹ The same survey found that due to the pandemic, people missed out on going to dinner (78%), seeing family and friends (76%), travel (71%) and other activities.² As a brand whose strives to never focus on loss, but all we can gain, Comfort Keepers is empowering their local offices, caregivers, seniors and communities to find ways to take back the moments of joy they missed the most.

To celebrate, our office, Comfort Keepers of Fort Worth, will be hosting an event for families, caregivers, community partners, and close contacts at the Main Event. It will take place on June 29, 2022, from 12pm-3pm in the afternoon. If you are interested in participating, give the office a call at (817)-560-8085. Or, to celebrate, the Comfort Keepers of Fort Worth will be bowling, playing games, and enjoying sliders & wings. We’ll also be visiting clients and delivering balloons.

“In our community, we have always celebrated the value and importance of connecting with family and friends, savoring the present, enjoying simple pleasures, and not taking life for granted,” said Scott Van Duinen, owner. “Our amazing group of caregivers bring moments of joy to so many seniors every day of the year – even during the most challenging of times. We thank them for all of their dedication and support and encourage our community to do their part in reclaiming joy for themselves, friends and loved ones. It’s never too late to take back the joy we may have missed and inspire others to do the same.”

The company’s caregivers, also known as “Comfort Keepers,” deliver joy, purpose and uplifting support to seniors on this day – and every day, on every shift. For more than 20 years, Comfort Keepers has made it their mission to not only help today’s seniors thrive and find joy and purpose every day, but also to invest, inspire and nurture the caregivers who care for them. According to another recent Comfort Keepers survey of nearly 1,000 Comfort Keepers caregivers, respondents reported being satisfied with the personal fulfillment gained in their job (90%) and the flexibility of being an in-home care caregiver (93%).₃

This year, the National Day of Joy is being celebrated in more than 100 locations nationwide, where Comfort Keepers has a presence and will include both virtual and local celebrations and various social media extensions to help local communities inspire joy.

The Fort Worth office will host its event at 4801 City Lake Blvd. East from 12:00pm to 3:00pm; There will be games, food and most of all, fun.



About Comfort Keepers®

For more than two decades, Comfort Keepers® has been Elevating the Human Spirit through its in-home care network for seniors and other adults by empowering them to maintain their independence and realize joy in the everyday moments. Comfort Keepers is a division of Sodexo, the global leader in services that improve Quality of Life. Sodexo serves 100 million consumers each day in 67 countries, through its unique combination of On-site Services, Benefits and Rewards Services and Personal and Home Services. Comfort Keepers is a franchise network (independently owned and operated) that has grown to more than 700 locations around the world. In addition to providing services that focus on health care and senior markets, Sodexo’s integrated offerings encompass more than 45 years of experience in reception, safety, maintenance and cleaning, foodservices, facilities and equipment management, and concierge services. For more information about the National Day of Joy , Comfort Keepers services, or to become a caregiver in the Fort Worth market visit www.ComfortKeepers.com.

References:

¹ The 2021 National ‘State of Joy’ survey was conducted by OnePoll on behalf of Comfort Keepers from April 29-May 1 and polled 2,000 Americans; 1,000 of those surveyed were 30+ years of age with children and at least one living parent, and 1,000 were people aged 65+.

² The 2020 National ‘State of Joy’ survey was conducted by OnePoll on behalf of Comfort Keepers from May 5-May 11 and polled 2,000 Americans; 1,000 of those surveyed were 30+ years of age with children and at least one living parent, and 1,000 were people aged 65+.

₃ The 2022 Comfort Keepers Caregiver Survey measured perceptions of 978 current Comfort Keepers caregivers and was fielded from September-October 2021.