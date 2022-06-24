Farmer Field Days to Take Place This Summer

​​​FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: June 24, 2022

Contact: Morgan Cavitt, Public Information Officer, (608) 852-7438 morgan.cavitt@wisconsin.gov

MADISON, Wis. – The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP), in collaboration with the University of Wisconsin-Madison Division of Extension and FairShare CSA Coalition, invites Wisconsin farmers to attend multiple field days in the 2022 growing season. These field days will provide information on a variety of production and management techniques, ranging from small-scale weed control practices to mushroom growing, rice cultivation techniques, and utilizing high tunnel production to grow crops that require unique soil or growing conditions.

The field days will take place on the following dates:

High Tunnel Field Day Tours - Eau Claire Area | July ​12, 2022

Mushroom Production Field Day and Farm Tour - Peshtigo | July 14, 2022

Organic Weed Control Intensive Field Day - Athens | July 24, 2022



Cover Crop Field Day - Verona | July 27, 2022



High Tunnel Field Day Tours - Wausau Area | August 2, 2022

Hands-on Food Safety Field Day - Wausau | August 15, 2022



Rice Production Field Day - Mequon | September 14, 2022

These events are designed for beginning or underserved growers who manage small to mid-scale diversified farm operations and will connect growers with the information and resources to increase the competitiveness of Wisconsin’s specialty crop industry. Hmong translation services are available upon request at most events. For more information, including how to register, visit DATCP’s specialty crop events webpage or contact DATCP Organic and Specialty Crop Specialist Andrew Bernhardt at (608) 572-0512 or andrew.bernhardt@wisconsin.gov.

About DATCP Specialty Crop Support

DATCP staff help specialty crop producers overcome challenges, increase profitability, and grow by promoting and administering U.S. Department of Agriculture Specialty Crop Block Grants for Wisconsin. Program staff collaborate with stakeholders and utilize grant funding to coordinate field days and workshops, create educational materials, and provide one-on-one technical assistance to producers. For more information on specialty crop support, visit DATCP’s specialty crops webpage.

