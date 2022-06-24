State Auditor's E-Update - 6/24/2022

1. Message from Auditor Blaha

2. TIF: Reporting “Other” Revenue and Expenses

3. Due: 2021 Financial Reporting for Entities Reporting on the GAAP Basis of Accounting

4. Relief Associations: Pension Newsletter

5. Avoiding Pitfall: Check the CPV for Purchases over $25,000

1. Message from Auditor Blaha



We are hiring! The Office of the State Auditor (OSA) has up to five Local Government Auditor positions open.

For additional information on these positions, visit the State employee self-service website, click "CAREERS," then search keyword "55955" (Job ID number). Click on Job ID "55955" or job location to display the job information details. Enter the numbers only for this Job ID search.

Eligible classified MAPE represented employees currently in a Local Government Auditor position, may express interest in these positions through June 27, 2022, by notifying Dianne Syverson of your interest bid by email at Dianne.Syverson@osa.state.mn.us.

At the OSA, we pride ourselves on our work/life balance for our staff including the ability to work remotely. Apply by Monday, June 27 to join our dynamic team!

2. TIF: Reporting "Other" Revenue and Expenses



As you are completing the TIF Annual Reporting Forms for TIF authorities, one common point of clarification to note relates to the use of the "Other" line on the Revenue and Expense Tab. This line was added to address specific, “other” sources and uses as noted in the instructions (write-offs or write-downs of interfund loans, unrealized gains or losses associated with land held for resale, and other explained uses of TIF revenue that don’t fit into any other category). Do not use this line to report sources that are not tax increment or uses of funds that are not tax increments.

Please see the TIF Annual Reporting Form 2021 Instructions for more details.

If you have any questions, please contact us at TIF@osa.state.mn.us.

3. Due: 2021 Financial Reporting for Entities Reporting on the GAAP Basis of Accounting



For local government entities reporting on the GAAP (Generally Accepted Accounting Principles) basis of accounting, the Annual Financial Reporting Form and Audited Financial Statements are due June 30, 2022.

The 2021 Annual Financial Reporting Form (Reporting Form) is now available through the State Auditors Form Entry System (SAFES). You will need a SAFES User ID and Password to access the Form. If you need a SAFES User ID and Password please send an email to SAFES@osa.state.mn.us with your name, title, entity, public mailing address, email, and phone number.

Instructions on completing the Reporting Form may be found on the OSA website.

The Audited Financial Statements should also be submitted through SAFES in a pdf format. Any management letters or component unit reports should be emailed as a pdf attachments to GID@osa.state.mn.us.

4. Relief Associations: Pension Newsletter



The June Pension Newsletter has been released and may be accessed on the OSA’s website. The Newsletter provides a reporting reminder and links to online training videos for relief association trustees. The Newsletter also provide information about internal controls for special events, and a reminder of the requirement to report evidence of theft or misuse of funds. Information about bonding requirements for relief association treasurers is also provided.

5. Avoiding Pitfall: Check the CPV for Purchases over $25,000



Many municipalities purchase supplies, materials, or equipment through the State of Minnesota’s Cooperative Purchasing Venture (CPV). Minnesota law requires municipalities to consider the CPV for contracts estimated to exceed $25,000. For these contracts, a municipality must “consider the availability, price and quantity of supplies, materials, or equipment available through the state’s cooperative purchasing venture before purchasing through another source.” Minn. Stat. § 471.345, subd. 15.

The Minnesota Department of Administration (MDA) oversees the CPV. More information on the CPV can be found on the MDA website.

This Avoiding Pitfall is available on our website.