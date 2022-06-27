Luana Stebule, The Spiritual Dimension of Art is Essential.

Transformation from the Toy The world according to Sheba Spring in London

Luana Stebule's artworks are traditional, oil on canvas, production of collages using numerous materials, including wood, sawdust, mirrors, leather and textiles

The most important influences on my work's creativity, profound understanding, and originality come from infinity, God, and immortality.” — Luana Stebule

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, June 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Luana Stebule has been awarded the ATIM's Top 60 Masters Award by ArtTour International Magazine. Originally from Lithuania, this Painter has earned world recognition for her uniqueness. We share with you here some insights from the artist.

"I have now lived and created for nearly a decade in the United Kingdom. My works previously included many projects for theatrical stage settings and mural paintings, together with 24 solos and 37 shared exhibitions in Europe: Italy, Spain, Switzerland, Lithuania, Hungary, Poland, England, and the United States.

To briefly recap, I was born in Lithuania in 1962. At Antanas Martinaitis Art School and Academy of Art, I was taught art techniques, styles, and the finer points of the craft. However, the most important influences on my work's creativity, profound understanding, and originality come from infinity, God, and immortality.

The spiritual level of artworks is fundamental to me. Leonardo Da Vinci wrote many years ago, "Where the spirit does not work with the hand, there is no art." My artworks are poems on canvas. To achieve particular expressions, I stylize forms by simplifying them in my own unique way. My pictures have elements of surrealism, pointillism, and conceptualism. The idea behind the artwork is essential to me.

My current artworks are traditional, oil on canvas, though for many years, my favorite technique was the production of collages using numerous materials, including wood, sawdust, mirrors, leather, and textiles. Layer by layer, these imbued the richness of the final surface. The pictures provide a physical body to juxtapose and suffuse it with a jazz visual performance."

Luana Stebule was also featured in the Amazon Best-Seller book, ATIM's Top 60 Masters, published by ArtTour International Magazine. This book features all artists awarded the 2022 ATIM's Top 60 Masters Awards

To learn more about this artist, please visit https://www.luanastebulefineart.co.uk/



News provided by Viviana Puello for ArtTour International Magazine.