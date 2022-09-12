James Kirgin Consulting Opens Up Panama City Beach, FL Location
On July 1st, 2022 James Kirgin Consulting will open its Panama City, Beach FL offices, and begin consulting in real estate, and property management.
Looking forward to working with all of Florida, and the southeast of the USA .We will continue to provide the professional level of property management that is our top priority to our clients.”PANAMA CITY BEACH, FLORIDA, USA, September 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Jim Kirgin of James Kirgin Consulting is excited to announce they will begin offering their now famous property management software consulting services in the Florida and the greater Southeast region of the United States. Services will include rental management, construction coordination, and general efforts related to rental property optimization.
— James Kirgin
James Kirgin Founder of the company said "Looking forward to working with all the people in the beautiful state of Florida, and the southeast of the USA .We will continue to provide the professional level of property management that is our top priority to our clients."
Having successfully managed hundreds of rental properties in the Northwestern Region including Oregon, Idaho, Washington, and California, James Kirgin Consulting looks forward to utilizing the same technology that streamlined profits, and limited overall company expense in Florida in 2022 and beyond.
James Kirgin Consulting will offer both enterprise solutions for local property management companies, and direct hands on management for property owners.
Initially basing operations in Panama City Beach, FL the company plans to also expand to the Miami metro region by years end.
James Kirgin
James Kirgin Consulting LLC.
+1 503-789-7882
james@jameskirginconsulting.com